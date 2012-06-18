NY Fed says may sell 11 deals from Maiden Lane III

NEW YORK, June 18 The New York Federal Reserve said on Monday it may sell 11 CDOs from its Maiden Lane III portfolio, with bids on six of the deals due on June 25 and bids on another five due on June 28.

Barclays, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America's Merrill Lynch arm , Morgan Stanley, Nomura and RBS Securities have been invited to bid on the deals.

The New York Fed said there is no fixed timetable for any sales.