STOCKS NEWS MALAYSIA-Kenanga upgrades Nestle to 'outperform'

Kenanga Research upgraded Nestle (Malaysia) Bhd to 'outperform' from 'market perform' previously, citing the food and beverage firm's defensive nature and strong fundamentals among reasons.
"We believe a buy-on-weakness strategy is hence appropriate on Nestle at this juncture given that it still has a relatively good dividend yield and fundamentals," the research house said in a note on Wednesday.
Maintaining a target price of 72.10 ringgit per share, Kenanga said it continued to hold to its strong conviction stance on defensive and yield stocks such as Nestle due to the challenging economy outlook ahead.
As of 0947am (0147 GMT), the counter rose 2.46 percent to 62.50 ringgit per share, outperforming the broader stock index's 0.25 percent rise.
