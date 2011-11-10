Med Crude-Urals jumps above dated Brent in Baltic

* Many traders doubt strength in Baltic will last long
* Iran raises prices only slightly despite Urals rally
* Saras books two Lybian cargoes
LONDON, Nov 10 Russian Urals crude rallied
above benchmark Brent in the Baltic on Thursday catching up with
the same levels reached at the end of October in the
Mediterranean although many traders disputed it was sustainable
in a relatively well supplied market.
Petraco bid for a Nov 21-25 cargo of Urals in the Baltic at
dated Brent plus 15 cents, up 35 cents from Wednesday, while in
the Mediterranean Lukoil bid for later November-early December
80,000-tonne Urals cargo at plus 5 cents, slightly below price
indications earlier this week. Both failed to find sellers,
traders said.
"If I had a cargo of Urals in the north for those dates, I
would have definitely sold it at plus 15," said a trader with a
European major.
"At the end of the day, we have 71 cargoes of Urals in the
Baltic this month. When did we last see it (such a large
programme)? You have a correction in margins this week after the
flat price rose. Up until today I was seeing the market as
balanced or even a bit long," he added.
Another trader with a major house said he also doubted the
market was so strong in the Baltic and attributed the strength
to a lack of cargoes during the days of Petraco bid.
"There are more arguments for Urals to be strong in the
south where the programme is a bit short and Iraqi barrels are
short too," one trader said.
Possibly encouraging bigger Russian exports in November will
be a rise in crude oil export duty from December by about
2.9-3.7 percent to $404.5-$407.6 per tonne from $393 in
November.
Iran announced official selling prices for buyers on
Thursday with prices from Sidi Kerir for Iranian Heavy
strengthening only by 15 cents to minus $2.05 despite a rally in
Urals over the past month and Iranian Light also strengthening
by 15 cents to minus 35 cents BWAVE.
Libyan acting prime minister Ali Tarhouni said on Thursday
oil output will easily exceed 700,000 barrels per day (bpd) by
the end of this year and will be back to pre-conflict levels of
1.6 million bpd by about June 2012.
The West's energy watchdog, the International Energy Agency,
gave a more pessimistic view saying Libya will be producing only
1.17 million bpd by the end of 2012.
Saras was seen booking on Thursday two cargoes with Libyan
Abu Attifel crude for delivery to Italy.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Keiron Henderson)