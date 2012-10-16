Med Crude-Sweets diffs up on strong margins

LONDON, Oct 16 Spot differentials on light sweet grades firmed on Tuesday, on the back of strong margins while Russian Urals lost ground, particularly in the Baltic, as October sales wrapped up and with early November dates looking plentiful. In the Platts window, Vitol sold a 100,000 tonne cargo of Urals to Total in the window at dated Brent minus $1.20 cif Rotterdam loading Oct. 26-30. Vitol also offered an 80,000-tonne cargo of Urals in the Mediterranean down to dated Brent minus 95 cents loading 3-7 Nov. October loading Urals were said to be all cleared, several traders said. The last October loading cargo, a 1 million barrel, is going to Turkey's sole refiner Tupras through a buy tender. Eurasian was the winner but price details remained private. Surgut is expected to issue a Urals tender on Wednesday now that early loading dated for the November Urals programme have surfaced. Prices could weaken further, said one lifter, as the initial dates look plentiful. About half of the November Libyan Es Sider programme has traded, several lifters said. Deal levels were done at the November official selling price plus 15-20 cents, they added. Some cargoes of Esharara have traded at OSP plus 30-40 cents and other sellers of Libyan grades, like Amna, are aiming for premiums. After an initial burst, trade has calmed as buyers await Algeria's November OSP for Saharan Blend and Libyan OSPs expected to surface at the very end of the month. Margins have been strong until the start of this week due to tight trans-Atlantic product supplies after major refinery outages coupled with low inventories. Diesel, gasoline and naphtha prices recently spiked, and have thus driven refiners' demand for light sweets. Azeri Light was said to be trading at around dated Brent plus $2.40/50, recovering from a one-month low, several traders said, and could move higher on the back of tight gasoil and diesel margins, for which the grade is particularly good. Libyan National Oil Corporation (NOC) was widely expected to raise November prices but regardless, the grades appeared still competitive at premiums to OSP compared with other grades. "It's a question of margins... It's difficult to know where they (NOC) will put prices but if it's like last month then it can work," said one trader, "Compared to the rest of the grades in the Mediterranean, they are still quite competitive and not everyone can take 1 million barrel west African cargoes." The November loading programme for Kazakh CPC Blend emerged and is larger than October at 2.53 million tonnes versus around 2.3 million tonnes previously. CPC Blend has also found support from strong margins with levels up at around dated Brent plus 20-30 cents, and even up to 50 cents, some traders said. Spot differentials on the grade are expected to stay strong despite the larger programme as more cargoes than usual are Suezmax, in a market that prefers smaller cargoes, and with most of the first half already dedicated to term buyers. Algeria's light sweet Saharan Blend is trading well above dated Brent with deals taking place between plus 10-20 cents. Maersk was heard offering its 1 million barrel cargo at around dated Brent plus 10 cents, as larger cargoes are generally cheaper. BP, facing criticism in Azerbaijan for a fall in crude oil output at a BP-led project which the government has blamed for an $8 billion hole in its finances, said two senior executives would leave its Azeri unit. (Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by James Jukwey)