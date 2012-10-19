Med Crude-Urals firm in north on rising demand

LONDON, Oct 19 Spot differentials on Russian Urals firmed in Northwest Europe on Friday, with greater demand from Poland and Germany and the upcoming end of seasonal refining maintenance. No bids or offers surfaced in the Platts window. Traders said the level for Urals in Northwest Europe was firming with offers heard around dated Brent minus 75 cents. The strength was coming from the end of seasonal refining maintenance around the corner and more Polish and German demand for seaborne cargoes as Druzbha pipeline deliveries dwindle. Polish PKN bought a Urals cargo from Shell loading Nov. 1-5 at around dated Brent minus 85 cents, traders said. In the first 10 days of November, Urals exports from Primorsk are expected to be 2.115 million tonnes, 800,000 tonnes from Ust Luga and 1.320 million tonnes from Novorossiisk and one cargo of Siberian Light. "The North looks longer than for the same period in October," said one trader. Southern exports are seen larger. Spot differentials on Azeri Light continued to firm, moving towards dated Brent plus 3.00, traders said. The Geneva-based trading arm of Russia's Lukoil has replaced its CEO, the group said in an emailed statement on Friday, hiring a top executive from BP. Timothy Bullock joins LUKOIL's Litasco unit having been in charge of BP's international supply and trading activities between 2008 and 2011, according to his profile on professional networking website LinkedIn. (Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by James Jukwey)