Med Crude-Urals quiet, refiners face low flows

LONDON, Oct 22 Russian Urals crude was little
changed on Monday as traders watched a mounting supply crunch
for some refineries in the Czech Republic and Germany, which
were forced to shut down due to a pipeline bottleneck.
The bottleneck has led to stoppages at the Kralupy refinery
in the Czech Republic and the Karlsruhe plant, Germany's
largest, threatening Europe's fuel supply ahead of winter.
Problems for refiners in central Europe started to aggravate
earlier in 2012 as Russia drastically reduced supplies to the
Czech Republic, Poland and Germany via the inland Druzhba
pipeline in order to feed its new Baltic port of Ust-Luga.
As a result the three countries were forced to import more
oil from the sea rather than Druzhba.
"We are on the edge. But we really don't need unplanned
refinery outage stories in Germany of all places," said a
trading source.
In the Platts window, Litasco offered a SuezMax cargo in the
Mediterranean for 5-9 November loading at dated Brent minus 75
cents, but found no buyer as traders said the asking price was
too strong.
"I understand the Med is weak and people have (Iraqi) Basra
and Kirkuk still unsold," said a Urals trader.
A trader in Azeri said he was also feeling some downward
pressure and the grade might weaken in the next days due to
abundant supplies of competing West African grades.
In the Baltic, PKN was reported to have awarded a tender to
buy Urals but prices could not be confirmed.
"There is some demand in the north but there is also plenty
of sellers - Glencore, Vitol, Trafigura and Unipec," one Urals
trader said.
Iraqi Kurdistan has agreed to export 250,000 barrels of oil
per day (bpd) in 2013 if Baghdad pays operators in the
autonomous region, the Kurdish regional government (KRG) said.
Bad weather is still halting oil exports from Iraq's
southern oilfields, but improving conditions may allow shipments
to resume on Monday, Iraq oil port sources said.
Kurdistan has begun selling its oil into international
markets in independent export deals that further challenge
Baghdad's claim to full control over Iraqi oil after first
signing independent exploration deals with foreign oil majors
last year.
Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) has set its official
selling price for Es Sider oil at dated Brent minus 10 cents a
barrel in November.
Azerbaijan expects stable crude production at BP -led
consortium until the end of the contract in 2024, conceding the
project will not be able to reach planned output of 1 million
barrels per day, the chief of state oil company said on Monday.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, editing by William Hardy)