Med Crude-Urals weakens in south on ample sour grade supplies

LONDON, Oct 23 Spot differentials on Russian
Urals eased in the Mediterranean on Tuesday with traders citing
plentiful supplies of medium sour crude such as Iraqi in the
market.    
    In the Platts window, Lukoil offered a 140,000 tonne Urals
cargo for a second day in the Mediterranean down to dated Brent
minus $1.15 loading Nov. 5-9, traders said. No buying interest
surfaced. 
    "Sours in the Mediterranean are well supplied. It depends
now what the second half Urals programme will be," said one
trader.
    The permanent shutdown of TotalErg's 86,000 barrel per day
Rome refinery has also opened up a few more cargoes for the rest
of the market, another trader said.
    One trader said Shell was the winner of PKN Orlen's tender
for two cargoes of Urals loading in the Baltic, but price
details remained elusive.
    A cargo of Azeri Light changed hand at dated Brent plus
$2.65 cif Mediterranean, traders said, weakening from previous
deals done at around dated Brent plus $2.80 on Friday. Some
traders said the Azeri market was moving lower towards dated
Brent plus $2.55. 
    Russia's Energy Ministry is working with state pipeline
monopoly Transneft on a new system for distributing access to
Russia's oil export pipelines, the minister told reporters on
Tuesday. 
    Planned maintenance at Total's Vlissingen refinery in the
Netherlands is due to finish at the end of October, traders said
on Tuesday. 
   India's Chennai Petroleum will stop processing Iranian crude
after it lost insurance for those supplies, and its cover for
crude imports from other countries was reduced because an
Iranian firm owns a stake in the refiner, industry sources said.
     
    Iran said on Tuesday, that it may stop oil exports if
Western sanctions tightened but the threat was brushed aside by
analysts. 

 (Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by Anthony Barker)

