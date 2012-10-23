Med Crude-Urals weakens in south on ample sour grade supplies

LONDON, Oct 23 Spot differentials on Russian Urals eased in the Mediterranean on Tuesday with traders citing plentiful supplies of medium sour crude such as Iraqi in the market. In the Platts window, Lukoil offered a 140,000 tonne Urals cargo for a second day in the Mediterranean down to dated Brent minus $1.15 loading Nov. 5-9, traders said. No buying interest surfaced. "Sours in the Mediterranean are well supplied. It depends now what the second half Urals programme will be," said one trader. The permanent shutdown of TotalErg's 86,000 barrel per day Rome refinery has also opened up a few more cargoes for the rest of the market, another trader said. One trader said Shell was the winner of PKN Orlen's tender for two cargoes of Urals loading in the Baltic, but price details remained elusive. A cargo of Azeri Light changed hand at dated Brent plus $2.65 cif Mediterranean, traders said, weakening from previous deals done at around dated Brent plus $2.80 on Friday. Some traders said the Azeri market was moving lower towards dated Brent plus $2.55. Russia's Energy Ministry is working with state pipeline monopoly Transneft on a new system for distributing access to Russia's oil export pipelines, the minister told reporters on Tuesday. Planned maintenance at Total's Vlissingen refinery in the Netherlands is due to finish at the end of October, traders said on Tuesday. India's Chennai Petroleum will stop processing Iranian crude after it lost insurance for those supplies, and its cover for crude imports from other countries was reduced because an Iranian firm owns a stake in the refiner, industry sources said. Iran said on Tuesday, that it may stop oil exports if Western sanctions tightened but the threat was brushed aside by analysts. (Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by Anthony Barker)