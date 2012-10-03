Med Crude-Urals strengthens in Surgut tender

LONDON, Oct 3 Russian Urals crude strengthened a
notch on Wednesday as local producers placed their remaining
cargoes from the October programme on the market.
Oil firm Surgut was believed to have awarded its tender for
three cargoes from the Baltic port of Primork to Shell, Repsol
and Litasco with prices of the prompt cargo pegged at around
dated Brent minus $1.7 per barrel.
Later cargoes were believed to be sold at dated Brent minus
$1.50, some 20 cents stronger than prices earlier this week.
Traders said some strengthening was also visible in the
Mediterranean market with one Surgut awarding an 80,000-tonne
cargo at around dated Brent minus $1.50, also some 30 cents
stronger.
Traders said the market might have found equilibrium and
they did not expect a major weakening or strengthening in the
next few days.
"The market could weaken a bit but I think the bottom is not
far," one trader in the Mediterranean said.
In the Platts window, Gunvor bid for an Oct 22-26 80,000
tonnes Urals cargo in the Mediterranean at dated Brent minus
$2.10, traders said but the bid was believed to be too weak to
attract interest.
Russian and Kazakh oil exports in the Black Sea via the
Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) are set to decline by 14
percent in October, month-on-month, a schedule seen by Reuters
showed on Wednesday.
The pipeline group is expected to ship an average 76,000
tonnes a day this month, down from 87,705 tonnes per day in
September when exports rose 11.5 percent.
The reason for decline was not immediately known, but the
group usually cuts crude exports due to maintenance work.
Top global oil exporter Saudi Arabia has raised its Arab
Light crude price for Asian buyers in November by 90 cents to
Oman/Dubai average plus $2.75 a barrel.
The Arab Light OSP to the United States has been raised by
30 cents to ASCI plus $1.25 a barrel, while prices of the same
crude to Northwest Europe were cut by 15 cents to ICE Bwave
minus $1.75 a barrel.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Gleb Gorodyankin; editing
by Keiron Henerson)