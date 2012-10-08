版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2012年 10月 9日 星期二 01:17 BJT

CORRECTED-Med Crude-Urals stable in Baltic

(Corrects to show Urals was stable, not stronger)
    LONDON, Oct 8 Russian Urals crude stayed flat in
the Baltic on Monday with traders saying the grade should be
able to catch up with a rally in the Mediterranean of the past
week due to limited cargo availability.
    In the Platts window, BP bid for an Oct 22-26 cargo in the
Baltic at dated Brent minus $1.60, unchanged from prices last
week, traders said. It found no sellers.
    "The Baltic is catching up with the Med and I think the
trend will prevail this week," a trader with a Russian trading
house said.
    Last week, Urals rose to its highest levels in the
Mediterranean since early September as traders said most of the
October loading programme was cleared out.
    Russia's Saratov oil refinery, owned by Anglo-Russian crude
producer TNK-BP, has resumed production after it
caught fire last week, TNK-BP said on Monday.
    Iraqi Kurdistan's leading oil producer, Genel Energy, said
it would keep crude exports flowing after the Kurdistan Regional
Government (KRG) finally received an initial payment from
Baghdad. 

 (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Gleb Gorodyankin; Editing
by William Hardy)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐