Med Crude-Urals rise in north as refiners run more sour grades

LONDON, Sep 4 Spot differentials on Russia's
medium sour Urals firmed in the north on Wednesday, following
its rise in the south in the previous session, as refiners
sought to use more sour crude instead of expensive sweet grades.
The progressive fall of Libyan light sweet crude exports to
just 80,000 barrels per day since end July has pushed up
differentials on alternative grades such as Azeri Light, Kazakh
CPC Blend and Saharan Blend to multi-month and multi-year highs,
clobbering refining margins.
With no end in sight for the protests gripping the north
African country's oil industry, refiners are looking to alter
their feedstock slate to accommodate more sour grades.
In the Platts window, Vitol sold a 100,000-tonne Urals cargo
to Petraco at dated Brent minus $1.00 cif Rotterdam loading Sept
23-27.
"It is also stronger in the south, to the extent people are
running more sour with sweets so expensive," one Mediterranean
trader said.
Adding to tight supplies was yet another outage on the
Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline, which brings Urals alternative Iraqi
Kirkuk crude to the market from the Turkish port of Ceyhan.
After a bomb attack earlier this week, a shipping source
said flows had still not resumed on Wednesday with loading
delays now up to 18 days.
Libya's patience with protesters who have halted its onshore
oil output is running out and action against them nearer, Prime
Minister Ali Zeidan said on Wednesday.
The Eagle Trenton has sailed to the Zawiya port to deliver
Brega crude oil, upon NOC's request, trading sources said
earlier this week.
The Hellas Warrior and the Sonangal Namibe tankers have been
waiting at the Marsa al Hariga port since around mid-August
after several promises they would be able to load.
There were no new force majeures declared, traders said.
European refineries will cut output by about 10 percent in
the next two months through maintenance and reduced operating
rates, but it will probably not be enough to pull the industry
out of the doldrums, traders and industry officials said.
Plant overhauls will take down 1 million barrels per day
(bpd) of capacity in September and 1.25 million bpd in October,
according to Reuters data and trading sources.
Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, raised the price
of its Arab Light crude in October to customers in Asia and the
United States, while cutting prices to Europe and the
Mediterranean, state oil company Saudi Aramco said on Tuesday.
"The release of Saudi OSPs for October held few surprises.
Arab Extra Light was increased across all regions and the spread
between Arab Light and Arab Heavy was also widened globally as
the Libyan outage tightened availability of lighter crude while
weaker fuel oil cracks weighed on heavier crudes," JBC Energy
consultancy said in a daily note.