Med Crude-Urals stronger, sweets extend losses

MOSCOW, Oct 1 Russian Urals crude differentials
rose on Tuesday as traders cited improving refinery margins,
while light grades extended losses.
    In the Platts window, Litasco bid for 80,000 tonnes of Urals
loading from Novorossiisk Oct. 15-19 up to minus $0.70 per
barrel, some 15 cents stronger than previous price estimates,
where it was met by Glencore. 
    There was no activity in the Urals market in the Baltic on
Tuesday.
    Surgut sold via tender two cargoes from Primorsk 
loading Oct 20-21 and 23-24 at around dated Brent minus
$1.50-$1.60 per barrel and one cargo from Ust-Luga loading Oct
22-23 at dated Brent minus $1.60-$1.70, traders told Reuters.
    The first cargo from Primorsk was placed with Total while
the second went to Glencore, they said. 
    On Monday, Surgut sold two cargoes in the Baltic to trading
house Glencore and one to Litasco. The cargoes were awarded at
dated Brent minus $1.75-$2.00. 
    In other grades, Socar offered 600,000 barrels of Azeri
Light AZR-E for loading Oct. 13-17 down to dated Brent plus
$2.60 per barrel, the lowest level since mid-June. 
    Total showed in Platts window 85,000 tonnes of CPC Blend
CPC-E loading Oct. 11-15 down to dated Brent plus $0.10 cents
per barrel, some 40 cents weaker than the last price estimates.
The grade was last seen at this level on Jul. 15.
    Both offers failed to attract buying interest.

 (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by James Jukwey)
