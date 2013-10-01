Med Crude-Urals stronger, sweets extend losses

MOSCOW, Oct 1 Russian Urals crude differentials rose on Tuesday as traders cited improving refinery margins, while light grades extended losses. In the Platts window, Litasco bid for 80,000 tonnes of Urals loading from Novorossiisk Oct. 15-19 up to minus $0.70 per barrel, some 15 cents stronger than previous price estimates, where it was met by Glencore. There was no activity in the Urals market in the Baltic on Tuesday. Surgut sold via tender two cargoes from Primorsk loading Oct 20-21 and 23-24 at around dated Brent minus $1.50-$1.60 per barrel and one cargo from Ust-Luga loading Oct 22-23 at dated Brent minus $1.60-$1.70, traders told Reuters. The first cargo from Primorsk was placed with Total while the second went to Glencore, they said. On Monday, Surgut sold two cargoes in the Baltic to trading house Glencore and one to Litasco. The cargoes were awarded at dated Brent minus $1.75-$2.00. In other grades, Socar offered 600,000 barrels of Azeri Light AZR-E for loading Oct. 13-17 down to dated Brent plus $2.60 per barrel, the lowest level since mid-June. Total showed in Platts window 85,000 tonnes of CPC Blend CPC-E loading Oct. 11-15 down to dated Brent plus $0.10 cents per barrel, some 40 cents weaker than the last price estimates. The grade was last seen at this level on Jul. 15. Both offers failed to attract buying interest. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by James Jukwey)