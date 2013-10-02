版本:
Med Crude-Urals strengthens in Baltic tenders

MOSCOW, Oct 2 Russian Urals crude differentials
strengthened on Wednesday as oil firm Surgut sold its last
available October cargoes amid a slightly improved mood due to
stronger refining margins.
    Surgut sold two Ust-Luga cargoes loading Oct 26-27 and 28-29
at tenders to trader Talmay at dated Brent minus $1.15-$1.20,
some 45 cents stronger than previous price estimates.
    There was no bids or offers for Urals or any other Baltic or
Mediterranean grade in the Platts window, traders said.
    "The tenders went a bit too strong. I think Urals will yet
weaken again a bit as the market is not that tight and margins
are still not too great," said a trader with a major.
    Light grades like Azeri Light remained under pressure due to
poor demand after slipping to their lowest since June.
    "There is no fresh demand despite a recent price drop," said
a major player in Azeri, pegging the grade to a wide range of
dated Brent plus $2.40-$2.80.
    A recovery in Lukoil's crude production nudged up oil output
in Russia, the world's largest producer, to 10.53 million
barrels per day (bpd) in September to match the post-Soviet
record high, Energy Ministry data showed. 
    Russia's pipeline monopoly Transneft will have
to refrain from expansion of crude delivery routes to China if
state-regulated tariffs are frozen, its head Nikolai Tokarev
told reporters on Wednesday. 
    Kazakhstan's giant offshore oilfield Kashagan has not yet
restarted output after an accident last week, casting doubt on
the date when first oil can be exported, a senior official from
the consortium developing it said on Wednesday. 
    Libya's oil exports could return to full capacity in days
once strikes in the restive east end, its oil minister said on
Wednesday.
    But demands for more local power from some protesters are
tied to the political transition and may take time to resolve,
Abdelbari Arusi added. 

 (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Gleb Gorodyankin; editing
by William Hardy)
