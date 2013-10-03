Med Crude-Urals steady, Saudi prices cut

MOSCOW, Oct 3 Urals crude stood unchanged on Thursday after a rally earlier in the week with traders saying the grade of the world's largest oil producer remained supported as October volumes were being cleared. "Urals is being supported and is well in demand due to better margins," said a trader with a major Urals buyer. "The arbitrage is difficult though," he said referring to both shipments of Urals from the Baltic to the Mediterranean or outside the region. In the Platts window, Gunvor bid for Urals in the Baltic for end October delivery at dated Brent minus $1.45 but found no sellers after the grade strengthened to dated Brent minus $1.15-$1.25 in tenders of producer Surgut earlier in the week. Saudi Aramco has cut its November price for Arab Light grade for Asian and European customers. In North-West Europe and in the Mediterranean it cut prices by $1.20 reflecting a steep fall in value in competing grades such as Urals in the past weeks. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by Keiron Henderson)