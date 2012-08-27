版本:
METALS-Shanghai copper up on stimulus hopes, spot sales

* China must be ready to nip near-term risks - state media
    * Fed has room to deliver stimulus - Bernanke
    * Low trading interest on LME holiday - analyst
    * Jinchuan buys Chinese spot copper - sources
    * Coming up: Chicago Fed Midwest manufacturing index; 1230
GMT


    By Carrie Ho
    SHANGHAI, Aug 27 Shanghai copper edged up on
Monday, supported by hopes for stimulus measures from China
after a state-backed paper called for plans to tackle economic
risks, while the U.S. Federal Reserve also raised expectations
for further easing.
    China should ready plans to respond to near-term risks in an
economy facing significant downward pressure, but keep the broad
policy focus on longer-term structural adjustments, the official
People's Daily said in a front page editorial on Friday,
suggesting that Beijing has not ruled out more imminent stimulus
policies.  
    Stimulus hopes were also pinned on the United States after
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke told a Congressional panel in a letter
that the central bank has room to deliver additional monetary
stimulus to boost the U.S. economy, although recent mixed data
makes anticipating the Fed's next move difficult. 
    "Hopes of stimulus in the U.S. and China have boosted
Shanghai copper. But upward momentum is capped by low trading
interest today with the LME closed," said CIFCO Futures analyst
Zhou Jie, adding that he expected Shanghai copper to be stuck
within a tight range of 55,500 - 56,500 yuan.
    The most active December copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange edged up 0.4 percent to 55,840 yuan
($8,800) per tonne, after falling 0.7 percent in the previous
session.
    In the physical copper market, there has been a pick-up in
spot purchases in China with investors encouraged by news that
the country's third-biggest smelter, Jinchuan Group, has plans
to buy up to 150,000 tonnes of the metal through its trading
unit by the end of September. 
    The trend may push the arbitrage window open, making it
profitable for Chinese buyers to import copper based on LME
prices. 
    Traders have also reported more spot buying in China as
investors expected large Chinese smelters to export more copper,
 based on a new tolling tax incentive.
    "Many smelters have been buying domestic copper to fulfill
their local contracts as the high prices of LME copper over
Shanghai copper is pushing up their imported copper concentrate
costs, further squeezing their profit margins," said one
Shanghai-based trader.
    In industry news, money managers, including hedge funds and
other large speculators, cut their net short position in U.S.
copper futures by 7,551 contracts to 3,224 contracts in the week
ended Aug. 21. 
    Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd , the top producer
of the metal in China, has also set up a wholly owned subsidiary
in Hong Kong to reduce financing costs for imports and potential
acquisitions, company spokesman Pan Qifang said on Thursday.
 
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
ended lower at $7,640 per tonne on Friday. It is not trading on
Monday as the LME is closed for a Bank Holiday in the UK. 
    
    SALES CUT BOOST ZINC PRICES    
    Shanghai zinc was the biggest winner in the
session, jumping 0.9 percent to close the day at 14,795 yuan.
Prices were supported by smelters withholding sales of zinc,
Shanghai Metals Market analyst Zeng Tong said.
    Shanghai prices have fallen 11.5 percent from the year's
high of 16,720 yuan hit on Jan. 30, and have since early May
languished below 15,500 yuan, the break-even level for most
Chinese zinc smelters. 
    "Today's zinc rally is just short-term. We don't see it
extending too far into the future as demand is still sluggish
with downstream galvanised steel industry still faltering," said
a Shanghai-based trader. 
    
                                                               
  Base metals prices at 0704 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  SHFE CU FUT DEC2    55840       220     +0.40      0.38
  SHFE AL FUT DEC2    15360        20     +0.13     -3.03
  HG COPPER SEP2     348.35      0.00     +0.00      1.38
  SHFE ZN FUT DEC2    14795       135     +0.92      0.00
  SHFE PB FUT         15110        20     +0.13     -1.18
  LME/Shanghai arb     975
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE 
 third month

