METALS-London copper hits two-week high on U.S. growth signals

BRIEF-Acme United Corp reports Q1 sales increase of 10pct and 13pct increase in EPS
SYDNEY Nov 17 London copper touchest its highest level a fortnight on Monday in the afterglow of improving economic signals from the United States, although news that Japan fell into a surprise recession added a note of caution.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed to its highest since Nov. 4 at $6,734 a tonne, before trading flat at $6704.25 a tonne by 0147 GMT from the previous session when it gained 0.8 percent.
* The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed 1.1 percent to 47,660 yuan($7,781) a tonne, having also reached a two-week high.
* Most U.S. retailers reported strong sales in October, a sign that American consumers were spending with more gusto and could help keep the economy growing at a brisk pace.
* Japan's economy unexpectedly slipped into recession in the third quarter, setting the stage for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to delay an unpopular sales tax hike and call a snap election just two years after he took office.
* China's bank lending tumbled in October and money supply growth cooled, raising fears of a sharper slowdown in the economy and prompting some economists to urge the government to ratchet up stimulus measures, including cutting interest rates.
* Hedge funds and money managers in gold futures and options slashed their long bets for a third straight week to their least bullish in a month as gold prices tumbled, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday. They also cut their copper shorts.
* China's refined copper output rose 13.6 percent in October from a year ago to 732,746 tonnes, data from the statistics bureau showed on Saturday.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or
MARKETS NEWS
* Japanese stocks skidded on Monday, helping the yen rebound from a fresh seven-year low against the dollar touched after data showed Japan unexpectedly fell into recession in the third quarter as its economy shrank.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1000 Euro zone Eurostat trade Sep
1330 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing Nov
1415 U.S. Industrial output Oct
Three month LME tin (1 US dollar = 6.1255 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin)
TORONTO, April 20 Canada's main stock index rose in early trading on Thursday, as Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd jumped on an earnings beat and banks and many other financial stocks also gained.
* Celanese Corporation increases dividend 28 percent and declares quarterly dividend