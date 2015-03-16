METALS-London copper near two-week high as dollar takes breather

* Antofagasta says Pelambres copper mine in Chile may close
By Melanie Burton
MELBOURNE, March 16 London copper edged higher
on Monday, towards a 10-day top hit the session before, as a
lull in the U.S. dollar strength ahead of a monetary policy meet
this week eased pressure on commodities.
After months of strong jobs data, expectations have been
growing that the Federal Reserve would signal a June rate rise
at a meeting that begins on Tuesday. A stronger dollar erodes
purchasing power for commodities, but the dollar paused for
breath on Monday.
That, plus questions over China's economic growth after
comments by Premier Li Keqiang added headwinds to copper, said
analyst Joel Crane of Morgan Stanley in Melbourne.
Premier Li vowed to keep China's economy growing at a
reasonable speed, even as he also said authorities could do more
to stoke growth, which triggered a rally in Chinese equities.
"What we've seen on China's data indicators so far is fairly
negative, so it's not surprising that people would be worried
about whether the post-New Year recovery is underway," Crane
said.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
pared early losses to climb by 0.5 percent to $5,885 a tonne by
0726 GMT. It closed a tad firmer on Friday, when it also hit its
highest since March 3 at $5,900 a tonne.
Prices have been gaining ground as China's factories ramp up
after the Lunar New Year, climbing from 5-1/2 year lows of under
$5,400 a tonne in January, but slowing economic growth and ample
refined supply has blunted momentum.
The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange edged up 0.3 percent to 42,810 yuan ($6,837) a
tonne.
In the near term, ballooning exchange stocks, with Shanghai
inventories near a record, has raised the risk of a correction,
BNP Paribas said.
Still, speculators increased their net long position in
copper futures and options during the latest week, U.S. data
showed.
Top aluminium producer Rusal said it has raised
China's swelling aluminium exports with the Australian
government, and wants it taken up with the world's top customs
body.
But there is uncertainty over surplus supply expected this
year, with Antofagasta Plc saying it cannot guarantee
its Los Pelambres mine in Chile will continue to operate.
