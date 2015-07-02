METALS-London copper inches up after strong U.S. data

* Copper premiums depressed worldwide on oversupply -Triland
* Traders eye U.S. data, Greek situation for direction
* Coming Up: US Non-farm Payrolls for June at 1230 GMT
(Adds comment, detail; updates prices)
By Melanie Burton
MELBOURNE, July 2 London copper rose on Thursday
as strong U.S. data eclipsed worries about factory growth in
Asia, with a jobs report later in the session expected to
support the view that the world's biggest economy is gaining
steam.
Expansion at U.S. factories was set to buttress copper
demand while evidence that China's economy stabilised in June,
given Beijing's supportive fiscal measures, was also expected to
underpin demand in the second half, said analyst Helen Lau at
Hong Kong's Argonaut Securities.
"We expect to see a continuous recovery in copper prices
ahead," she said in a note.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
climbed 0.3 percent to $5,792 a tonne by 0716 GMT, after a
steady close on Wednesday.
Traders are now eyeing an employment report from the U.S.
government on Thursday for more cues.
U.S. private employers hired the most workers in six months
in June, an ADP National Employment Report showed, and factory
activity picked up, providing fresh evidence the economy was
gathering momentum after contracting at the start of 2015.
In London and China, copper prices fell around 4 percent in
June. Shanghai Futures Exchange copper traded at 42,200
yuan ($6,802.50) a tonne, up 0.6 percent from the previous
close.
"Physical demand is low with in-warehouse premiums generally
below $20 worldwide," said broker Triland in a note.
Among other metals, ShFE lead surged by 3.5 percent
fuelled in part by short-covering, given dim demand from its key
battery sector.
"The physical market has not improved - still low buying
interest," a source at a lead smelter said. Battery makers had
secured more than 80 percent of their needs on fixed term deals,
so had little need to buy from the spot market, she said.
ShFE zinc climbed 2 percent, while ShFE nickel
and tin were up more than 1.5 percent. LME tin
slipped 0.7 percent after surging 4.5 percent on
Wednesday.
More buying is waiting at least for aluminium, lead and
zinc, whose chart pictures were improving, traders said.
Investors, however, remained cautious amid uncertainty over
whether Greece can step back from an economic abyss after its
debt default to the International Monetary Fund, and doubts over
its future in the euro zone.
A defiant Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has urged Greeks to
reject an international bailout deal, wrecking any prospect of
repairing broken relations with European Union partners before a
referendum on Sunday that may decide Greece's future in Europe.
PRICES
Three month LME copper
Most active ShFE copper
Three month LME aluminium
Most active ShFE aluminium
Three month LME zinc
Most active ShFE zinc
Three month LME lead
Most active ShFE lead
Three month LME nickel
Most active ShFE nickel
Three month LME tin
Most active ShFE tin
($1 = 6.2036 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Ed Davies and Anupama
Dwivedi)