METALS-London copper jumps as shorts rush for cover

By Melanie Burton
MELBOURNE, July 29 London copper jumped on
Wednesday as short sellers rushed to cover their positions amid
speculation about further stimulus from China, and ahead of a
policy decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Asian shares clung to modest gains on Wednesday on pledges
Beijing would buy more shares if needed, while caution ruled
elsewhere before the Fed ends a two-day policy meeting later on
Wednesday with markets divided on whether it will take a hawkish
or dovish stance.
Three-month London Metal Exchange copper gained
0.28 percent to $5,312.50 a tonne by 0742 GMT, climbing $12.50
above the previous session's close.
Shanghai Futures Exchange copper surged 2.49
percent to 39,090 yuan ($6,297) a tonne.
Traders said the rally was sparked by short-covering.
"The market always going to be prone to a short-covering
rally, but it will most likely fail all things being equal ...
what has (fundamentally) changed?" said a broker in Hong Kong.
The China Securities and Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said
it was investigating share dumping incidents on Monday, when
Chinese markets suffered their worst single-day plunge in more
than eight years.
Market attention was turning to a Federal Reserve meeting
later in the day for clues about the timing of a rate rise,
which market consensus has pegged at September.
"If the rate rise continues to be pushed out, the USD would
presumably weaken a little bit and that would help
commodities," said analyst Daniel Morgan of UBS in Sydney. "But
that's not our base case scenario."
U.S. consumer confidence suffered its biggest blow in four
years in July on a less upbeat jobs outlook, while home
appreciation in major cities stalled in May, suggesting a spring
pause in housing demand.
Copper's fragile supply pipeline was back in the spotlight,
offering support to prices.
A week-long strike by Codelco contract workers in Chile
briefly stopped work at its second-largest copper mine on
Tuesday, while analysts said Freeport-McMoRan Inc may
have to cut output at its small North American copper and
molybdenum mines to help it reduce costs. ID:nL1N1081EO]
"News flow on supply disruptions we believe eased market
concerns on global oversupply," said Argonaut Securities in a
note.
Elsewhere in Chile, Antofagasta cut its full-year
copper production guidance to 665,000 from 695,000, citing
delays at its Antucoya mine.
Gains in copper helped to spur a broader advance on the
ShFE, as zinc, tin, lead and nickel,
all rallied around 3 percent.
Nickel was also helped by signs of declining supply.
Canada's Sherritt International reduced its 2015
nickel production target to 78,000-82,000 tonnes from
80,000-86,000 tonnes, while Australia's Mincor is
cutting output by up to 56 percent over the six months to
end-December.
($1 = 6.2079 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Additional reporting by James Regan in SYDNEY; Editing by
Anand Basu)