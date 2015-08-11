METALS-Aluminium slides to six-year low as China devalues yuan

* Weaker Chinese yuan seen denting metals demand

* LME zinc stocks jump by 28,900 tonnes (Updates with official prices)

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, Aug 11 Aluminium hit a six-year low and other base metals also slumped on Tuesday after China devalued its currency, fuelling worries about a glut of aluminium and boosting the cost of commodities for the world's top metals consumer.

Industrial metals on the London Metal Exchange, which have shed 16 percent so far this year, reversed a rally in the previous session as bears got the upper hand again.

"The devaluation will make commodities more expensive for China to import, so I would imagine that is the main reason for the negative reaction," said Caroline Bain, senior commodities economist at Capital Economics in London.

The devaluation also makes exports more competitive, which may eventually increase industrial production and demand for metals, Bain added.

"We're not too worried because ultimately it could be a factor in a pick-up in activity in the second half of the year. It could be positive for commodities in the medium term even if the initial reaction is negative."

Three-month LME aluminium slid 2.3 percent to $1,581.50 a tonne in official trading after touching $1,573.50, the weakest since July 2009.

The metal used in transport and packaging has been pressured by heavy exports from China and the devaluation has the potential to increase the viability of further shipments, adding to oversupply.

China devalued its currency after a run of poor economic data, a move it billed as a free-market reform but which some suspect could be the beginning of a longer slide in the exchange rate.

Copper dropped 2.8 percent to $5,159 a tonne in official rings, cancelling its gains from the previous session. Prices hit a six-year low of $5,118 on Monday.

"Fundamentally I still have a lot of questions. I still wouldn't be surprised if we see copper touching $4,700 this year," said analyst Dominic Schnider of UBS Wealth Management in Hong Kong.

Adding to the gloom was a survey showing the mood among analysts and investors in Europe's largest economy Germany worsened more than expected in August.

Zinc failed to trade in official rings and was bid down 2.2 percent at a two-year low of $1,840 a tonne after LME inventories jumped by 28,900 tonnes or nearly 7 percent.

Nickel, also untraded in rings, was the biggest mover, tumbling 3.6 percent to a bid of $10,745 a tonne.

Tin traded 2.7 percent weaker in official rings at $15,350 a tonne and lead shed 1.9 percent to $1,725.

"Metal prices have fallen 25 pct since mid-2014 ... an investor exodus is probably recognition that China's materials-intensive growth cycle is maturing," Morgan Stanley said in a note.

(Additional reporting by Melanie Burton in Melbourne; Editing by William Hardy and David Holmes)