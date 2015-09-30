METALS-Copper jumps to one-week high as investors close bearish positions

* New Chinese car incentives to push up copper use -Argonaut
* Chinese markets shut for a week for holidays
* LME copper stocks see nearly 30,000 T fresh cancellations
* Zinc drops 15.5 pct in Q3, biggest quarterly drop in 4 yrs
(Updates with closing prices)
By Eric Onstad
LONDON, Sept 30 Copper surged nearly 4 percent
to hit its highest in a week on Wednesday while nickel touched a
two-week peak, as bearish investors closed out positions at the
quarter-end and ahead of Chinese holidays.
Most trade was in copper, which had about twice the volume
of the next most active metal, zinc. Speculators scrambled to
buy back short positions as stop loss levels were triggered,
traders said.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
closed 3.8 percent higher at $5,160 a tonne after touching
$5,192, the highest since Sept. 22.
Copper closed little changed in the previous session, when
it fell to its weakest in a month at $4,915.50.
Despite Wednesday's gains, copper still ended the third
quarter down 10.5 percent, the biggest quarterly loss in over
two years.
"The overall size of the short base is still relatively
large and still leaves the market vulnerable to any improvement
in newsflow," said Guy Wolf, global head of market analytics at
broker Marex Spectron.
The market also got a boost from a bounce in shares of
hard-hit commodity group Glencore and from reports of
planned declines in production and inventories that may tighten
the copper market.
"We got month-end today and quarter-end as well, so there's
some tidying up of positions with shorts taking profits," said
Robin Bhar, head of metals research at Societe Generale in
London.
"We also saw some stability in Glencore's share price,
that's probably helped the underlying commodities, copper in
particular."
Chile's second-biggest copper mine Collahuasi, owned by
Anglo American Plc and Glencore, said on Tuesday it
planned to cut output by 30,000 tonnes.
"Although individually this cut (in Chile) isn't meaningful,
we're starting to see a few, maybe it's a reflection of
financial stress in general in the big mining companies," said
analyst Daniel Morgan of UBS in Sydney.
Prices also got support from data showing nearly 30,000
tonnes of fresh cancellations of LME copper inventories
MCUSTX-TOTAL, when holders of stored metal give notice they
are ready to remove the material from warehouses.
"The markets are perhaps eyeing that as a precursor to a
pickup in demand as we go into Q4," Bhar said, who added that he
was still advising clients to sell on rallies in copper due to
concerns over a slowdown in China.
China is halving sales tax on small cars from Thursday,
boosting local auto shares, as the government tries to revive
growth in the world's largest car market, which fuelled a
recovery in Asia's stock markets.
"The policy ... is expected to trigger a car production
recovery, which in turn will support demand for copper and
steel," Argonaut Securities said in a note.
Nickel was the biggest gainer, jumping 5.3 percent
to end at $10,400 a tonne, the strongest since Sept. 11.
Zinc finished up 2 percent at $1,688.50 a tonne, but
tumbled by 15.5 percent in the quarter, the largest quarterly
loss in four years.
Aluminium closed up 0.8 percent at $1,577 a tonne,
lead added 0.9 percent to $1,672 while tin
slipped 0.5 percent to $15,525.
