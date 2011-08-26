METALS-Copper rises as supply more in focus than Bernanke

* Copper stocks in Shanghai fall by about 10,000 tonnes

* U.S. 2nd-qtr GDP trimmed, spending raise

* Bernanke quiet on next Fed moves, stresses jobs (Updates prices, adds comment after Bernanke speech)

By Silvia Antonioli

LONDON, Aug 26 Copper rose on Friday, helped by a softer dollar and an investor focus on persistent concerns about long-term supplies of the metal, while much-awaited comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke had little impact.

Bernanke said it was critical for the health of the U.S. economy to reduce unemployment but stopped short of signaling further action to boost recovery.

Copper dipped briefly below $9,000, but by 1532 GMT, three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up around $37 at $9,066. It closed at $9,030 on Thursday.

"Compared with the stock market, copper is pretty resilient. This has been the case for a few days now," said Stephen Briggs, an analyst at BNP Paribas.

"People are still buying into the story that there are supply side issues that won't go away regardless of how strong or otherwise the economy is going to be."

BHP Billiton , the world's biggest miner, said on Wednesday recent market turbulence had not significantly dented demand and it saw a strong outlook longer term due to emerging market demand and barriers to supply expansion as miners battle funding constraints and labour and equipment shortages.

The global copper market is expected to remain in a deficit this year, although analysts in a Reuters poll last month shaved their predictions of the shortfall in light of the gloomy global economic outlook.

A threatened strike in coming days at Freeport McMoran's Grasberg copper mine in Indonesia, the world's third biggest, has reinforced worries over supply tightness.

Helping copper prices further, the dollar fell against a basket of currencies . A weaker dollar makes commodities priced in the U.S. unit more attractive for holders of other currencies.

INVENTORIES FALL

Highlighting still brisk demand and dwindling supplies, deliverable inventories of the metal in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 8.7 percent, or almost 10,000 tonnes to 102,258 from last Friday.

"On the physical side, demand is gradually recovering," Kryuchenkov said.

"Stocks in Asia are moving down, spot premiums are holding up and the cash-to-three-month is moving towards a backwardation. These are all signs that demand is there."

The copper cash-to-three-month contango -- a discount for cash over three-month material -- narrowed to $14.50 from $25.75 on Aug. 3.

Three-month aluminium rose to $2,378 per tonne from $2,361 at the close on Thursday.

Japanese shipments of aluminium products fell 4.8 percent in July from a year earlier to 170,916 tonnes, industry data showed on Friday, falling year-on-year for the second month in a row as the impact from the March earthquake was still felt.

The country's output of rolled copper product also fell, dropping 4.1 percent in July from a year earlier, its second consecutive year-on-year fall, due to sluggish demand from auto and chip makers, an industry association said.

Tin was $23,805 from $23,400, while zinc , was $2,258 from $2,228. Lead was $2,475 from $2,401, and nickel was $21,500 from $20,875. Metal Prices at 1527 GMT Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct

move COMEX Cu 410.30 2.40 +0.59 444.70 -7.74 LME Alum 2370.00 9.00 +0.38 2470.00 -4.05 LME Cu 9050.00 20.00 +0.22 9600.00 -5.73 LME Lead 2448.00 47.00 +1.96 2550.00 -4.00 LME Nickel 21650.00 775.00 +3.71 24750.00 -12.53 LME Tin 23750.00 350.00 +1.50 26900.00 -11.71 LME Zinc 2245.00 67.50 +3.10 2454.00 -8.52 SHFE Alu 17380.00 60.00 +0.35 16840.00 3.21 SHFE Cu* 67440.00 650.00 +0.97 71850.00 -6.14 SHFE Zin 17090.00 5.00 +0.03 19475.00 -12.25 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07

(Writing by Susan Thomas, editing by Jane Baird)