METALS-LME copper falls on Chinese selling; Shanghai firm

* Bearish Chinese traders think LME prices too high-traders
    * HSBC data shows China smaller manufacturers still
struggling
    * Coming up: U.S. durable goods; 1400 GMT


    By Carrie Ho	
    SHANGHAI, May 2 London copper futures fell on
Wednesday as Chinese traders returning from a long holiday
weekend sold off the metal, concerned current prices are too
high given a blurry outlook for demand.	
    Also weighing on sentiment, China's manufacturing sector
shrank for the sixth month running in April, according to a
private-sector survey that showed a continued divergence between
China's larger, predominantly state-owned enterprises and
smaller, private firms. 	
    Shanghai copper prices opened firmer when Chinese markets
reopened on Wednesday after a two-day public holiday, hitting
three-week highs, before trimming gains.	
    "They're just bearish, those traders sitting in China. They
think the (LME) price is too high for the current environment,"
said a Singapore-based trader.	
    And with the arbitrage window between LME and Shanghai
copper staying firmly shut, with the LME premium at nearly $500
per tonne over Shanghai, "there's zero appetite out of China at
the moment to buy LME copper", he said.	
    Another analyst said Chinese consumers were still worried
about China's economy.	
    " are definitely not looking to restock copper from
the LME when prices are at a premium to local stocks, which are
piled so high," said China Futures Co analyst Yang Jun in
Shenzhen.	
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell
0.7 percent to $8,380.25 a tonne by 0723 GMT, its second drop in
three sessions.	
    The most active August copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange was up 0.6 percent at 58,780 yuan
($9,300) a tonne, near its session high of 58,950 yuan, its
loftiest since April 10.	
    London copper hit a near one-month top of $8,496.75 on
Monday, and traded not too far off that level on Tuesday amid a
broad-based rally in risk assets fuelled by data showing U.S.
manufacturing activity hit a 10-month high in April. That
renewed belief in the world's top economy where recent data had
raised worries about sputtering growth. 	
    The strong U.S. factory number came after a similarly
positive China purchasing managers' index that stood at a
13-month high. 	
    	
    LME BACKWARDATION EASES	
    The premium of LME cash copper over three-months material eased to $97 on Tuesday after shooting up to $149 a
tonne on Friday, the biggest since early August 2008. The drop
indicates less tightness in immediate supply.	
    "With this backwardation down, there is less need for shorts
to roll over to the third month and close out their positions -
a move that helps push three-month prices up. Also, the rate of
warrant cancellations has slowed, and this is less supportive of
LME copper prices as well," said a Shanghai-based trader.	
    Some market players said they expect the LME
cash-to-three-months backwardation to continue easing after
large Chinese copper smelters announced they will deliver copper
into LME warehouses. 	
    "A lot of these big Chinese producers were among those
caught in the current squeeze, and since they have so much
metal, delivery into LME warehouses is more cost-effective to
them. The only thing that can hold them back would be the amount
they can export under their state-assigned licences," said the
Shanghai-based trader.	
    In industry news, China's Minmetals Resources said
on Wednesday its 60,000 tonnes-per-year copper mine in
Democratic Republic of Congo would fall short of production
targets due to power disruptions. 	
    	
                                                               
  Base metals prices at 0723 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            8380.25    -59.75     -0.71     10.27
  SHFE CU FUT AUG2    58780       320     +0.55      5.66
  LME Alum          2119.25     -3.75     -0.18      4.91
  SHFE AL FUT AUG2    16345       150     +0.93      3.19
  HG COPPER JUL2     382.70     -1.55     -0.43     11.38
  LME Zinc          2047.00     -6.00     -0.29     10.95
  SHFE ZN FUT JUL2    15680        80     +0.51      5.98
  LME Nickel       17830.00    130.00     +0.73     -4.70
  LME Lead          2167.75    -12.25     -0.56      6.52
  SHFE PB FUT         15945       135     +0.85      4.28
  LME Tin          22515.00    -35.00     -0.16     17.27
  LME/Shanghai arb    3018
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE 
 third month

