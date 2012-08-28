METALS-Copper drops as investors eye c.banks, close long positions

* Investors play safe before central bankers meeting - trade * LME zinc slips as hedge funds exit long positions - trade * Coming up: U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller home price index; 1300 GMT By Carrie Ho SHANGHAI, Aug 28 London copper fell on Tuesday, with many investors closing long positions as they waited for a meeting of central bankers later this week for fresh clues on possible monetary stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve. "LME prices are down as investors are playing it safe after coming back from a long weekend while waiting for clearer trading cues to emerge," said a Shanghai-based trader with an international firm. The London Metal Exchange reopened after a bank holiday on Monday, with its three-month copper contract down 0.4 percent at $7,607.25 per tonne by 0802 GMT. The most active December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 0.7 percent to 55,470 yuan ($8,700) per tonne, catching up with losses in London, after firming 0.4 percent in the session before. "Shanghai base metals are collectively stronger than their counterparts on the LME as they got a lift from Shanghai equities, which steadied on news of Baosteel's share buyback," said the Shanghai-based trader. The Shanghai Composite Index edged higher on Tuesday, with Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd, the country's biggest listed steelmaker, surging 10 percent after announcing a plan to buy back up to 5 billion yuan ($787 million) worth of shares. Traders reported a lift in Chinese spot copper demand as speculators snapped up copper on news that smelters were buying domestic copper to cover their supply contracts and were planning to export more copper to take advantage of a new tax incentive. "Smelters and speculators have been buying up spot copper in China, slightly tightening supply here, which has in turn resulted in more bonded warehouse drawdowns," said a Shanghai-based physical trader. "Despite the flurry of trading lately, downstream copper demand is still weak. LME copper physical premiums in Shanghai have stayed at around $70-80 per tonne for the past few months, with some willing to go as low as $50-60." LME zinc was the biggest loser of the day, logging a 1.7 percent drop to $1,848 per tonne at one point, snapping four sessions of gains. "We heard that hedge funds which bought LME zinc on Friday liquidated their positions today," said the trader. A Singapore-based trader agreed that LME zinc had dropped because of a large speculative move, saying that its fundamentals were unchanged. "In fact, zinc ingots supply is tight in Asia, with a lot of metal in the region locked up in financing deals," he said. The cautious mood in the session was also fuelled by festering fears over a slowdown in the global economy after recent weak data, including a sharp profit drop for China's industrial sector in July. But losses in base metals will likely be capped by hopes that such data will spur new stimulus policies from Beijing, the United States and the euro zone. Central bankers and economists will gather at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, later this week, with investors hoping they will shed some light on possible measures to stimulate the global economy. China's imports of lead concentrate were expected to remain healthy in August fuelled by low prices overseas, but would likely cool in the fourth quarter, analysts and traders said. Base metals prices at 0802 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7607.25 -32.75 -0.43 0.10 SHFE CU FUT DEC2 55470 -370 -0.66 -0.29 LME Alum 1907.75 -10.25 -0.53 -5.56 SHFE AL FUT DEC2 15380 20 +0.13 -2.90 HG COPPER SEP2 346.00 -1.65 -0.47 0.70 LME Zinc 1860.75 -18.25 -0.97 0.85 SHFE ZN FUT DEC2 14735 -60 -0.41 -0.41 LME Nickel 16436.00 -39.00 -0.24 -12.15 LME Lead 1963.00 -8.00 -0.41 -3.54 SHFE PB FUT 15100 -10 -0.07 -1.24 LME Tin 20750.00 -150.00 -0.72 8.07 LME/Shanghai arb 1093 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month