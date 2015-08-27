METALS-Copper gains as Wall Street rally buoys confidence

SYDNEY Aug 27 London copper futures
strengthened on Thursday after a sharp rebound on Wall Street
helped calm investors hit by worries over China's faltering
economy.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
was 1 percent higher at $4,994 tonne by 0138 GMT, moving further
away from a six-year low of $4,855 plumbed on Monday.
* The most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange slipped 0.08 percent to 38,930 yuan
($6,073.80) a tonne.
* Swiss commodities merchant Trafigura is ending a five-year
foray into the lucrative base metals storage business just as
warehousing firms are bracing for sheds to fill up amid concerns
a China-led slowdown could stall the global
economy.
* A first glance at the London Metal Exchange copper price
would suggest a market in trouble, but delve beneath the surface
and a different picture emerges - one that may well deter
speculators from betting on further deep losses.
* The slow ramp up of an ambitious waste disposal system and
an inexperienced workforce have been key factors curbing output
at a remote Chilean mine built by Japan's top copper smelter Pan
Pacific Copper, according to a consultant's report. nL3N10I1WR
For the top stories in metals and other news, click TOP/MTL
or MET/L
MARKETS NEWS
* Oil prices climbed early on Thursday on an unexpected fall
in U.S. crude inventory last week, but a stronger dollar
dragged. [MARKETS OIL/]
* Asian stocks rose on Thursday as the sharp rebound on Wall
Street helped soothe investors' tattered nerves, while the
dollar rallied as risk aversion eased.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0600 Germany Import prices Jul
0645 France Business climate Aug
1230 U.S. GDP Preliminary Q2
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1400 U.S. Pending homes sale Jul
PRICES
Three month LME copper
Most active ShFE copper
Three month LME aluminium
Most active ShFE aluminium
Three month LME zinc
Most active ShFE zinc
Three month LME lead
Most active ShFE lead
Three month LME nickel
Most active ShFE nickel
Three month LME tin
Most active ShFE tin
($1 = 6.4095 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Joseph Radford)