METALS-Copper gains as China stocks rally injects confidence

* Copper finds strength in China turnaround
* Gain slight, and investors remain wary
By James Regan
SYDNEY, Aug 27 London copper futures
strengthened on Thursday after a sharp rebound in Chinese equity
markets helped calm investors hit by worries over China's
faltering economy.
China's major stock indexes rose on Thursday following on
from a strong rebound on Wall Street.
The lift helped distance the benchmark London Metal Exchange
copper contract further from the six-year lows plumbed earlier
in the week amid heightened concerns China was headed for a hard
landing.
"We've seen Beijing move in and take more control over the
economy and that's a positive for copper," said a Sydney-based
trader.
China is responsible for consumption of nearly half the
world's copper.
Beijing this week launched new stimulus measures to boost
the country's flagging economy, including a cut to its key
lending and deposit rates by 0.25 percent.
Still, not all investors are convinced that China's stimulus
measures will rejuvenate demand, ANZ Bank said, sentiment that
is likely to keep commodities in general under pressure.
Three-month LME copper was 1 percent higher at
$4,994 tonne by 0257 GMT, moving further away from a six-year
low of $4,855 hit on Monday.
The most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange slipped 1 percent to 38,700 yuan
($6,042.15) a tonne.
Zinc was up $3 to 1,703.50, not far off its lowest
price since 2010 of $1,673 in the previous session. Data showed
LME stocks MZN-STOCKS at their highest since March.
Aluminium rose $14, or 0.09 percent to $1,545 a
tonne.
($1 = 6.4050 Chinese yuan)
