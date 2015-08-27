METALS-Copper gains as China stocks rally injects confidence

* Copper finds strength in China turnaround

* Gain slight, and investors remain wary (Adds comment, details, updates prices)

By James Regan

SYDNEY, Aug 27 London copper futures strengthened on Thursday after a sharp rebound in Chinese equity markets helped calm investors hit by worries over China's faltering economy.

China's major stock indexes rose on Thursday following on from a strong rebound on Wall Street.

The lift helped distance the benchmark London Metal Exchange copper contract further from the six-year lows plumbed earlier in the week amid heightened concerns China was headed for a hard landing.

"We've seen Beijing move in and take more control over the economy and that's a positive for copper," said a Sydney-based trader.

China is responsible for consumption of nearly half the world's copper.

Beijing this week launched new stimulus measures to boost the country's flagging economy, including a cut to its key lending and deposit rates by 0.25 percent.

Still, not all investors are convinced that China's stimulus measures will rejuvenate demand, ANZ Bank said, sentiment that is likely to keep commodities in general under pressure.

Three-month LME copper was 1 percent higher at $4,994 tonne by 0257 GMT, moving further away from a six-year low of $4,855 hit on Monday.

The most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 1 percent to 38,700 yuan ($6,042.15) a tonne.

Zinc was up $3 to 1,703.50, not far off its lowest price since 2010 of $1,673 in the previous session. Data showed LME stocks MZN-STOCKS at their highest since March.

Aluminium rose $14, or 0.09 percent to $1,545 a tonne.

PRICES

Three month LME copper

Most active ShFE copper

Three month LME aluminium

Most active ShFE aluminium

Three month LME zinc

Most active ShFE zinc

Three month LME lead

Most active ShFE lead

Three month LME nickel

Most active ShFE nickel

Three month LME tin

Most active ShFE tin

($1 = 6.4050 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)