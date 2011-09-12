METALS-Copper sinks to 1-month low as European fears bite

* Copper crumbles to 1-mth low amid global growth fears
* Codelco says some clients ask to cancel orders
* China Aug copper imports up 11 pct on month
(Rewrites, adds New York dateline/byline, updates with New
York closing copper price, adds graphic and analyst comments)
By Chris Kelly and Silvia Antonioli
NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 12 Copper ended down for
a second straight day on Monday, dropping to its cheapest level
in a month, as European debt worries escalated and demand
prospects dimmed, undermining investor confidence in industrial
metals.
Global markets opened the new trading week on the
defensive, reacting to the failure over the weekend of the
Group of Seven industrialized nations' finance chiefs to
produce any concrete action to soothe markets spooked by signs
of flagging growth and Europe's debt crisis. [MKTS/GLOB]
Europe's debt crisis and the fear-based losses unleashed
across world equity markets in recent weeks gave further rise
to a key measure of investor anxiety on Monday.
The CBOE Volatility Index, Wall Street's favorite yardstick
of investor sentiment known as the VIX .VIX, pushed higher,
keeping copper's negative correlation at its strongest since
early March.
(Graphic: link.reuters.com/wub73s )
"What we are seeing right now is the debt problems in
Europe and the exposure French banks have ... it's a broader
market concern being picked up in equity markets and the
dollar, which is affecting commodities," said Catherine Virga,
senior base metals analyst with CPM Group in New York.
London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark copper CMCU3 hit a
session trough at $8,620 per tonne, its lowest since Aug. 11,
before ending at $8,754.50, down $66.50 on the day.
In New York, the key December COMEX contract HGZ1 fell
3.70 cents to settle at $3.9655 per lb, recovering a bit from
an earlier one-month low at $3.9050.
"There is still risk for more downward moves, especially if
there are more European downgrades," CPM's Virga said.
Worries about a Greek default gathered pace after the
resignation of Juergen Stark, Germany's top official at the
ECB, because of his opposition to the bank's controversial
bond-buying programme. [ID:nL5E7KB12J]
[ID:nL5E7KC0F1][ID:nL5E7KC0KE]
In addition to this, the OECD's leading indicator for the
world economy fell for a fourth straight month in July, adding
to a pessimistic broader assessment of economic prospects it
had made last week. [ID:nP6E7JV04A]
"There are fears about the slowing economy, fears about
debt, fears about default, and we are not having coordinated
multilateral actions being taken" said analyst Robin Bhar of
Credit Agricole.
Uncertainty over copper demand growth also came from a
report that Chile's Codelco [CODEL.UL], the world's top copper
producer, said some of its European and U.S. clients asked to
cancel orders due to fears there will be less demand amid
global financial turmoil. [ID:nS1E78A08R]
"Clearly this feeds directly into fears about slowing
demand. It's not good for the market, although the fact that
this happened just before the mating season makes me think this
may be a move from consumers to try and get better prices,"
Bhar said.
Copper consumers and producers typically start negotiating
prices for the next year around October.
Even an improving import number from China failed to lift
sentiment. China's copper imports rose 11 percent from a month
earlier to 340,398 tonnes in August, official customs data
said. [ID:nEAP307812][ID:nL3E7KA030]
TIGHT SUPPLY
Copper stocks in LME-approved warehouses fell only 100
tonnes to 465,125 tonnes and remained about a third higher than
in December 2010, data showed.
Inventories of copper in warehouses monitored by the
Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 5.1 percent last week to 113,300
tonnes. [ID:MTL/CNSTX]
"This hints at some easing of tight conditions in the
copper market," Credit Suisse said in a note.
"However, the risk of a strike at the world's third-largest
copper mine in Indonesia could quickly tighten concentrate
supplies again."
Workers at Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold's (FCX.N)
Indonesian mine are set to strike from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15
unless the firm meets their demands for a pay rise.
[ID:nL3E7K60NB]
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Global metal stocks link.reuters.com/deg67n
LME stocks versus prices r.reuters.com/hub62s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
Metal Prices at 1802 GMT
COMEX copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices
in
Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd
Pct
move
COMEX Cu 397.05 -3.20 -0.80 444.70
-10.72
LME Alum 0.00 -2367.00 -100.00 2470.00
-100.00
LME Cu 8754.50 -66.50 -0.75 9600.00
-8.81
LME Lead 2423.00 -27.00 -1.10 2550.00
-4.98
LME Nickel 21575.00 425.00 +2.01 24750.00
-12.83
LME Tin 23445.00 -60.00 -0.26 26900.00
-12.84
LME Zinc 2213.00 28.00 +1.28 2454.00
-9.82
SHFE Alu 17485.00 50.00 +0.29 16840.00
3.83
SHFE Cu* 67620.00 -100.00 -0.15 71850.00
-5.89
SHFE Zin 17125.00 55.00 +0.32 19475.00
-12.07
** Benchmark month for COMEX copper
* 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN
SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07
(Additional reporting by Pratima Desai; Editing by Jane
Baird)