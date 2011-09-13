CORRECTED - CORRECTED-METALS-Copper sinks to 1-month low as European fears b

(Corrects aluminium price in table in Sept 12 story)

* Copper crumbles to 1-mth low amid global growth fears

* Codelco says some clients ask to cancel orders

* China Aug copper imports up 11 pct on month

By Chris Kelly and Silvia Antonioli

NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 12 Copper ended down for a second straight day on Monday, dropping to its cheapest level in a month, as European debt worries escalated and demand prospects dimmed, undermining investor confidence in industrial metals.

Global markets opened the new trading week on the defensive, reacting to the failure over the weekend of the Group of Seven industrialized nations' finance chiefs to produce any concrete action to soothe markets spooked by signs of flagging growth and Europe's debt crisis. [MKTS/GLOB]

Europe's debt crisis and the fear-based losses unleashed across world equity markets in recent weeks gave further rise to a key measure of investor anxiety on Monday.

The CBOE Volatility Index, Wall Street's favorite yardstick of investor sentiment known as the VIX .VIX, pushed higher, keeping copper's negative correlation at its strongest since early March.

"What we are seeing right now is the debt problems in Europe and the exposure French banks have ... it's a broader market concern being picked up in equity markets and the dollar, which is affecting commodities," said Catherine Virga, senior base metals analyst with CPM Group in New York.

London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark copper CMCU3 hit a session trough at $8,620 per tonne, its lowest since Aug. 11, before ending at $8,754.50, down $66.50 on the day.

In New York, the key December COMEX contract HGZ1 fell 3.70 cents to settle at $3.9655 per lb, recovering a bit from an earlier one-month low at $3.9050.

"There is still risk for more downward moves, especially if there are more European downgrades," CPM's Virga said.

Worries about a Greek default gathered pace after the resignation of Juergen Stark, Germany's top official at the ECB, because of his opposition to the bank's controversial bond-buying programme. [ID:nL5E7KB12J] [ID:nL5E7KC0F1][ID:nL5E7KC0KE]

In addition to this, the OECD's leading indicator for the world economy fell for a fourth straight month in July, adding to a pessimistic broader assessment of economic prospects it had made last week. [ID:nP6E7JV04A]

"There are fears about the slowing economy, fears about debt, fears about default, and we are not having coordinated multilateral actions being taken" said analyst Robin Bhar of Credit Agricole.

Uncertainty over copper demand growth also came from a report that Chile's Codelco [CODEL.UL], the world's top copper producer, said some of its European and U.S. clients asked to cancel orders due to fears there will be less demand amid global financial turmoil. [ID:nS1E78A08R]

"Clearly this feeds directly into fears about slowing demand. It's not good for the market, although the fact that this happened just before the mating season makes me think this may be a move from consumers to try and get better prices," Bhar said.

Copper consumers and producers typically start negotiating prices for the next year around October.

Even an improving import number from China failed to lift sentiment. China's copper imports rose 11 percent from a month earlier to 340,398 tonnes in August, official customs data said. [ID:nEAP307812][ID:nL3E7KA030]

TIGHT SUPPLY

Copper stocks in LME-approved warehouses fell only 100 tonnes to 465,125 tonnes and remained about a third higher than in December 2010, data showed.

Inventories of copper in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 5.1 percent last week to 113,300 tonnes. [ID:MTL/CNSTX]

"This hints at some easing of tight conditions in the copper market," Credit Suisse said in a note.

"However, the risk of a strike at the world's third-largest copper mine in Indonesia could quickly tighten concentrate supplies again."

Workers at Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold's ( FCX.N ) Indonesian mine are set to strike from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 unless the firm meets their demands for a pay rise. [ID:nL3E7K60NB] <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

