版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 16日 星期五 02:27 BJT

METALS-Copper ends higher on bank plan to help Europe

 * Copper, industrials up on central bank funding plan
 * Output, shipments halted at Freeport copper mine
 * Coming up: Shanghai weekly metals inventory data Friday
 (Rewrites, adds New York dateline and byline, updates with
New York closing copper price, adds analyst comments)
 By Chris Kelly and Melanie Burton
 NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 15 Copper closed higher
on Thursday, lifted by bullish hopes a funding plan to help
European banks would restore confidence in the global economy
and boost spending on industrial commodities.
 Gains spanned the broader base metals complex, helping most
markets to recover from steeper losses on Wednesday, after news
that major central banks agreed to provide three-month U.S.
dollar loans to commercial banks in order to prevent money
markets from freezing up in the wake of Europe's sovereign debt
crisis. [MKTS/GLOB] [ID:nL5E7KF2LG]
 "We have a risk on afternoon, let's see how long that risk
on period lasts for," Credit Agricole analyst Robin Bhar said.
"What we need to see is some constructive, bold decisions being
taken over the next few days to turn what is a short-covering
rally into sucking in some fresh buying."
 London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper CMCU3 rose
$76 to end at $8,711 a tonne.
 In New York, the key December COMEX contract HGZ1 climbed
5.90 cents, or 1.5 percent, to settle at $3.9570 per lb, after
dealing between $3.8940 and $3.98.
 "I would describe today's move as more of a bounce than an
indication that we are ready to start going significantly above
$4," said Bill O'Neill, partner of LOGIC Advisors in Upper
Saddle River, New Jersey.
 Copper is down about 15 percent from record highs hit in
February of $10,190 a tonne at the LME and $4.65 per lb in New
York. Calls to revisit records this year are receding due to an
increasingly uncertain economic climate.
 Data from the United States only added to the pessimistic
atmosphere.
 New claims for U.S. jobless aid unexpectedly rose last week
to their highest since June. Also, a gauge of New York State
manufacturing contracted in September. The weaker-than-expected
stream of data backed the view the Federal Reserve could take
new action to boost growth. [ID:nS1E78E0EM]
 One lone bright spot was a 0.2 percent gain in industrial
production last month. [ID:nS1E78E0EQ]
 "There is little doubt in our mind that the edge has been
taken off physical demand for the base metals during Q3,"
Standard Bank said in a note. "Our expectations for Q4 are also
now starting to look ambitious given the flow of disappointing
data. Against this backdrop prices are facing mounting
pressure."
 Despite the disappointing U.S. data, world stocks pushed
higher for a third straight day and the euro jumped against the
dollar -- two supportive influences behind the generally
positive tone in the base metals complex. [MKTS/GLOB] [USD/]
 "The industrial commodities for the moment seem to be
trading more on what is going on with the outside events as
opposed to their own internal supply/demand fundamentals,"
LOGIC Advisors' O'Neill said.
 OUTPUT PARALYSED
 Copper supplies remain tight and are eroding due to
declining ore grades, long lead times before new projects are
ramped up and increasing incidences of industrial action as
workers seek higher rewards from the copper price bonanza.
 Production and shipments ground to a halt at Freeport
McMoran's (FCX.N) Grasberg copper mine in Indonesia after
thousands of workers began a month-long strike on Thursday,
paralysing shipments of concentrates and stoking fears of a
global shortage. [ID:nL3E7KF096]
 "Supply disruptions are likely to increase tightness in a
market facing significant shortages in the coming year or
more," Australian and New Zealand Bank Group said in a note.
 "Some commentators are looking for a slide toward $7,000 in
the near term before recovering. We think such a dramatic
downside move is unlikely.
 "Appetite from merchants and Chinese consumers is likely to
limit the downside to around $8,300-$8,400 and as the market
begins to feel the impact of these disruptions, prices should
move higher again."
 In Peru, Cerro Verde, which produces around 2 percent of
the world's mined copper, expects to submit an environmental
impact study for its $3.5 billion proposed expansion project by
year's end, the mine's head of operations told Reuters.
[ID:nS1E78E0P8]
 Metal Prices at 1745 GMT
 COMEX copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in
yuan/T
 Metal       Last      Change  Pct Move   End 2010    Ytd Pct
                                                      move
 COMEX Cu    395.95        6.15     +1.58     444.70    -10.96
 LME Alum   2374.00       14.00     +0.59    2470.00     -3.89
 LME Cu     8711.00       76.00     +0.88    9600.00     -9.26
 LME Lead   2385.00       42.00     +1.79    2550.00     -6.47
 LME Nicke 21750.00      375.00     +1.75   24750.00    -12.12
 LME Tin   23595.00      -55.00     -0.23   26900.00    -12.29
 LME Zinc   2189.50       28.50     +1.32    2454.00    -10.78
 SHFE Alu  17215.00       30.00     +0.17   16840.00      2.23
 SHFE Cu*  65020.00      100.00     +0.15   71850.00     -9.51
 SHFE Zin  16835.00       55.00     +0.33   19475.00    -13.56
** Benchmark month for COMEX copper
* 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN
SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07
 (Editing by James Jukwey and Bob Burgdorfer)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐