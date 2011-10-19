METALS-Copper extends losses late after Fed comments

* Copper falls more after Fed sees dimming econ prospects

* Sentiment hit by Spanish ratings downgrade

* Mine strikes in Indonesia, Peru hit copper supply

* Coming up: U.S. weekly jobless claims on Thursday

By Chris Kelly

NEW YORK, Oct 19 Copper extended losses to nearly 4 percent in late trade on Wednesday, tracking a negative turn in equities, after the U.S. Federal Reserve said in its Beige Book survey that economic prospects appeared to be dimming.

"Overall economic activity continued to expand in September, although many districts described the pace of growth as 'modest' or 'slight' and contacts generally noted weaker or less certain outlooks for business conditions," the findings compiled by the regional Fed Bank of Chicago said.

Equity markets erased gains and the S&P 500 Index .SPX fell more than a percent, taking copper down with it in the metal's biggest one-day plunge in three weeks, as a wave of risk aversion swept across the broader markets.

"The Beige Book started the late selling and pressured the S&P, and that pushed into the copper market," said Sterling Smith, an analyst for Country Hedging Inc. in St. Paul, Minnesota.

"Financial activity slowed in some districts ... that's the phrase that got me."

London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper CMCU3 slumped to a late-session low at $7,170 per tonne, after ending the day down $239, or 3.2 percent, at $7,210.

In New York, the key December COMEX contract HGZ1 finished down 10.20 cents at $3.2580 per lb, and pushed lower in electronic business to $3.2060.

Copper has lost more than 6 percent of its value so far this week, with a credit rating downgrade of Spain on Wednesday adding another layer of macro pressure tied to Europe's debt debacle and a declaration in China's third-quarter growth fanning concerns about the health of the global economy.

With macro concerns dominating sentiment, the market has failed to react to a pair of strikes at two major mines owned by Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold Inc ( FCX.N ), which have already reduced production rates and could place a further strain on a market already in a production deficit.

"We are seesawing with global sentiment ... the market is completely preoccupied by the whole euro zone story and we will have this uncertainty until the Oct. 23 crisis summit when we expect they will announce some kind of coherent plan," said Andrey Kryuchenkov, analyst at VTB Capital.

Efforts to secure a deal to tackle the euro zone debt crisis are stalled over methods to increase the firepower of the region's bailout fund, French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Wednesday. [ID:nB5E7L5021]

A downgrade of Spain's debt rating by Moody's ratings agency served as another reminder to European leaders that they must make rapid progress on solving their debt problems. [ID:nL3E7LJ09P]

In company news, Freeport posted better-than-expected quarterly profit as weak copper prices were offset by soaring gold and it was able to hold down mining costs. [ID:nN1E79I07X]

In a conference call with Wall Street analysts, the company's chief executive said he saw a disconnect between the financial markets' view of copper and the physical market, which remained strong.

"On a global basis, the physical markets are much stronger than you would see as indicated by the financial markets' reactions ... that's driven by these macro economic factors that create a lot of uncertainty over where the marketplace is going," CEO Richard Adkerson told Wall Street analysts on a third-quarter earnings conference call.

Earlier this week, Freeport threatened to close its strike-hit Grasberg mine in Indonesia, the world's second largest. [ID:nL3E7LH0J5]

The miner lowered its 2012 copper sales forecast to 3.9 billion pounds, down from September estimate of 4.0 billion pounds. [ID:nWNAB3629]

The company's Cerro Verde mine in Peru has also been plagued by a labour dispute. Talks between management and union leaders are scheduled for Thursday in what would be a final bid to end a 20-day-old strike. [ID:nN1E79H1QN] <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

here ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> Metal Prices at 1919 GMT COMEX copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct

move COMEX Cu 321.35 -14.65 -4.36 444.70 -27.74 LME Alum 2181.00 -27.00 -1.22 2470.00 -11.70 LME Cu 7209.00 -240.00 -3.22 9600.00 -24.91 LME Lead 1870.00 -55.00 -2.86 2550.00 -26.67 LME Nickel 18800.00 -350.00 -1.83 24750.00 -24.04 LME Tin 21925.00 580.00 +2.72 26900.00 -18.49 LME Zinc 1837.00 -45.00 -2.39 2454.00 -25.14 SHFE Alu 16385.00 30.00 +0.18 16840.00 -2.70 SHFE Cu* 53890.00 210.00 +0.39 71850.00 -25.00 SHFE Zin 14590.00 75.00 +0.52 19475.00 -25.08 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07 (Additional reporting by Alessandra Prentice and Silvia Antonioli in London; editing by Marguerita Choy)