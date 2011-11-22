METALS-Copper pushes higher as fundamentals offer support

* Copper up on bargain buying after recent sell-off

* Chinese copper imports at 18-month high

* US 3Q GDP revised down to 2.0 pct from 2.5 pct

* Coming up: China's HSBC Flash PMI on Wednesday

By Chris Kelly and Silvia Antonioli

NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 22 Copper rose for the first time in four days on Tuesday, buoyed by signs of stronger buying interest, particularly from Asia, following the metal's steady unwind from its late October rally.

Copper pushed higher as investors returned their focus to the red metal's robust fundamentals, which have recently been overlooked amid the worrisome debt problems in Europe and the United States, and the negative implications any slowdown in the West could have on raw material demand prospects.

But the upward move lacked conviction as caution prevailed in front of the overnight release of China's HSBC Flash Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index for November, which should dictate copper's direction on Wednesday .

Copper's gains bucked another down day in global equities, which fell after data showed the third-quarter U.S. economy grew more slowly than expected. [ID:nN1E7AL0E2]

"It's been a rough few days, so this is a bit of a bounce," said Bart Melek, head commodity strategist with TD Bank Financial Group.

But he warned the European debt issues will continue to dominate market sentiment.

"We've got Italian and Spanish bond yields advancing again today, so the problems there continue. Any negative headline is going to beat this (market) up again," he said.

Helping metals, the euro rallied against the dollar after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) beefed up its lending instruments and introduced a new six-month liquidity line, throwing help to countries at risk from the euro zone crisis. [USD/]

London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper CMCU3 ended up $20 at $7,330 tonne. It fell as low as $7,252 on Monday, its weakest in almost a month.

"Yesterday it got a bit overdone with all the doom and gloom. There's a disconnect between solid fundamentals, whether they're falling stocks, production shortfalls or pockets of demand and ... what is happening on the financial markets," said analyst Robin Bhar of Credit Agricole.

In New York, the key December COMEX copper contract HGZ1 rose 3.00 cents to settle at $3.3330 per lb, after moving between $3.2935 and $3.3735.

Futures volumes, at a little more than 51,000 lots, ran about 13 percent below the 30-day norm, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data, and should continue to be thin ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving Day holiday on Thursday.

Still, the market's main focus will remain on Europe, and now the United States. Focus on the latter increased after U.S. lawmakers abandoned their high-profile effort to rein in the country's ballooning debt on Monday -- a sign that Washington likely will not be able to resolve a dispute over taxes and spending until 2013. [ID:nN1E7AK00C]

"Ultimately, the market is absolutely petrified of another downgrade of the U.S.," Melek said.

But demand for copper products globally remains firm, despite fears of an economic slowdown and key consumer China is likely to raise imports again in November, Aurubis ( NAFG.DE ), Europe's biggest copper producer, said on Tuesday.

"The general view that demand is suffering due to economic concerns does not seem to fit with the inventory trend in the metal exchange warehouses," Aurubis said in a report. "Copper production does not meet the requirements."

China's imports of refined copper rose 7.2 percent in October on the month to hit an 18-month high, fueled by steady demand. [ID:nL4E7ML178]

LME copper stockpiles <0#LME-STOCKS> have been in a steady downtrend, with outflows of the metal totaling around 70,000 tonnes since the end of the European summer in mid-September 2011, and are now just below 400,000 tonnes. MCU-STOCKS

Reinforcing the supply-side tightness, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said the world refined copper market was in deficit of 161,000 tonnes in the first eight months of the year, compared with a deficit of 339,000 tonnes in the same period last year. [ID:nL5E7MM5GC]

An additional underpinning for copper has been an ongoing strike at a large mine in Indonesia owned by Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc ( FCX.N ), which has reduced supply availability. [ID:nL3E7MH0E0]

In other metals, Barclays Capital is holding a dominant long position in the London nickel market, contributing to higher nearby prices on the back of unseasonal Chinese demand, and this is forcing shorts into expensive covering, trading sources said. [ID:nL5E7MM1PB]

Nickel inventories MNI-STOCKS, up 2,058 tonnes to 85,998 tonnes, have fallen by almost 40 percent this year.

Nickel CMNI3 ended down $25 at $17,550 a tonne. Metal Prices at 1933 GMT COMEX copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct

move COMEX Cu 332.50 2.20 +0.67 444.70 -25.23 LME Alum 2070.00 3.00 +0.15 2470.00 -16.19 LME Cu 7329.00 19.00 +0.26 9600.00 -23.66 LME Lead 2019.00 24.00 +1.20 2550.00 -20.82 LME Nickel 17545.00 -230.00 -1.29 24750.00 -29.11 LME Tin 20800.00 350.00 +1.71 26900.00 -22.68 LME Zinc 1935.00 20.00 +1.04 2454.00 -21.15 SHFE Alu 15955.00 -65.00 -0.41 16840.00 -5.26 SHFE Cu* 54980.00 -110.00 -0.20 71850.00 -23.48 SHFE Zin 15170.00 15.00 +0.10 19475.00 -22.11 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07 (Additional reporting by Melanie Burton in London; editing by Jason Neely, Alison Birrane, and Bob Burgdorfer)