METALS-Copper ends up as Greek debt deal, US data loom

* Copper up in risk-on rally ahead of Greek debt deal * LME copper stocks fall to fresh 2-1/2-year low * Codelco, Freeport McMoRan lower copper output guidance * Coming up: China IP data, U.S. payrolls report Friday By Chris Kelly and Silvia Antonioli NEW YORK/LONDON, March 8 Copper rose for a second-straight day on Thursday, albeit in thinner volume, as cautious investors awaited word on a widely expected Greek debt-restructuring deal and a key jobs report from the United States. Copper fed off of the strength in outside markets where optimism on Greece's ability to complete a bond swap with private investors and avoid a chaotic default helped boost the euro versus the dollar and set global equities on track for their biggest one-day advance in nearly two months. Copper's gains were held in check. Prices remained vulnerable to further downside pressure particularly if Friday's U.S. jobs numbers surprise to the downside, analysts said. "The market is tenuous, so these (unemployment) numbers will be significant," said Bill O'Neill, partner of LOGIC Advisors in Upper Saddle River, New Jersey. Given copper's slide this week toward the bottom end of its yearly range, he said the market remained "technically vulnerable". "It's more vulnerable to a negative number than a positive reaction to a good number. If there's a quick knee-jerk reaction to the data on the negative side, it could trigger some technical selling," he said. A Reuters poll forecasts a gain of 210,000 in non farm payrolls with a rise in the private sector of 225,000 jobs offsetting a modest dip in government jobs. London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark copper ended up $35 at $8,330 a tonne. In New York, the May COMEX contract rose 2.45 cents to settle at $3.7915 per lb, after dealing between $3.7650 and $3.8310. Traders and analysts continued to cite key technical support near $3.70, where the 55-day moving average, the February low and a longer-term trend line all meet. Trading volumes was near 50,000 lots in late New York business, a third below the 30-day norm, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data. Backed by a tighter fundamental picture, copper has rallied about 10 percent this year even as lowered economic growth outlooks this week from top consumer China and the euro zone pointed to less demand for industrial metals. The European Central Bank meanwhile kept its benchmark interest rate at 1 percent earlier on Thursday, but further reduced its forecast for growth this year, according to new staff forecasts which also raised its outlook for inflation for 2012/2013. Meanwhile, new claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week, though the data was not enough to change perceptions that the labour market was improving. "Things are improving from a macro economic perspective and there's lot of problems on the supply side for copper. Physical premiums in Shanghai are moving up," said Standard Chartered analyst Dan Smith. He added: "There's nothing coming out of Europe that's going to derail what's a reasonably bullish medium-term story for copper. A bit of the good news is in the price already, but even given that, it's still a good story for copper." Emphasizing tight supply, the world's top copper producer, Chile's Codelco, said this week it sees output dipping slightly. Also, Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc said late on Wednesday sales and deliveries of concentrate will continue to be hit until the company is able to return to normal production levels. [ID:nWEN3579 MIXED SIGNALS Copper's surprisingly strong start this year has shown some signs of fatigue in recent weeks. Prices back-pedalled this week to the bottom end of the range over fears about slack demand from China, which consumes about 40 percent of the global copper supply. Those fears were realized after the country cut its growth target for 2012. "While the reduced growth target for the Chinese economy continued to weigh, we would note that metals specific news flow came in supportive," Credit Suisse said in a note. "For instance, inventories at the London Metal Exchange registered renewed outflows across most metals, suggesting physical demand to be firm." LME copper stocks fell by 875 tonnes to 280,025 tonnes, a fresh 2-1/2 year low, latest data showed. This points to improving demand in Europe and the U.S. but rising stocks in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange show a weaker demand pattern in Asia, analysts said. Metal Prices at 1845 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 378.65 1.95 +0.52 343.60 10.20 LME Alum 2205.50 -3.50 -0.16 2020.00 9.18 LME Cu 8329.00 34.00 +0.41 7600.00 9.59 LME Lead 2124.00 34.00 +1.63 2035.00 4.37 LME Nickel 18800.00 -100.00 -0.53 18710.00 0.48 LME Tin 22750.00 500.00 +2.25 19200.00 18.49 LME Zinc 2048.50 33.50 +1.66 1845.00 11.03 SHFE Alu 16140.00 -25.00 -0.15 15845.00 1.86 SHFE Cu* 59460.00 70.00 +0.12 55360.00 7.41 SHFE Zin 15645.00 130.00 +0.84 14795.00 5.75 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07