METALS-Copper ends up as Greek debt deal, US data loom

* Copper up in risk-on rally ahead of Greek debt deal
* LME copper stocks fall to fresh 2-1/2-year low
* Codelco, Freeport McMoRan lower copper output guidance
* Coming up: China IP data, U.S. payrolls report Friday
By Chris Kelly and Silvia Antonioli
NEW YORK/LONDON, March 8 Copper rose for a
second-straight day on Thursday, albeit in thinner volume, as
cautious investors awaited word on a widely expected Greek
debt-restructuring deal and a key jobs report from the United
States.
Copper fed off of the strength in outside markets where
optimism on Greece's ability to complete a bond swap with
private investors and avoid a chaotic default helped boost the
euro versus the dollar and set global equities on track for
their biggest one-day advance in nearly two months.
Copper's gains were held in check. Prices remained
vulnerable to further downside pressure particularly if Friday's
U.S. jobs numbers surprise to the downside, analysts said.
"The market is tenuous, so these (unemployment) numbers will
be significant," said Bill O'Neill, partner of LOGIC Advisors in
Upper Saddle River, New Jersey.
Given copper's slide this week toward the bottom end of its
yearly range, he said the market remained "technically
vulnerable".
"It's more vulnerable to a negative number than a positive
reaction to a good number. If there's a quick knee-jerk reaction
to the data on the negative side, it could trigger some
technical selling," he said.
A Reuters poll forecasts a gain of 210,000 in non farm
payrolls with a rise in the private sector of 225,000 jobs
offsetting a modest dip in government jobs.
London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark copper ended
up $35 at $8,330 a tonne.
In New York, the May COMEX contract rose 2.45 cents
to settle at $3.7915 per lb, after dealing between $3.7650 and
$3.8310.
Traders and analysts continued to cite key technical support
near $3.70, where the 55-day moving average, the February low
and a longer-term trend line all meet.
Trading volumes was near 50,000 lots in late New York
business, a third below the 30-day norm, according to
preliminary Thomson Reuters data.
Backed by a tighter fundamental picture, copper has rallied
about 10 percent this year even as lowered economic growth
outlooks this week from top consumer China and the euro zone
pointed to less demand for industrial metals.
The European Central Bank meanwhile kept its benchmark
interest rate at 1 percent earlier on Thursday, but further
reduced its forecast for growth this year, according to new
staff forecasts which also raised its outlook for inflation for
2012/2013.
Meanwhile, new claims for U.S. unemployment benefits
unexpectedly rose last week, though the data was not enough to
change perceptions that the labour market was improving.
"Things are improving from a macro economic perspective and
there's lot of problems on the supply side for copper. Physical
premiums in Shanghai are moving up," said Standard Chartered
analyst Dan Smith.
He added: "There's nothing coming out of Europe that's going
to derail what's a reasonably bullish medium-term story for
copper. A bit of the good news is in the price already, but even
given that, it's still a good story for copper."
Emphasizing tight supply, the world's top copper producer,
Chile's Codelco, said this week it sees output
dipping slightly.
Also, Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc said late
on Wednesday sales and deliveries of concentrate will continue
to be hit until the company is able to return to normal
production levels. [ID:nWEN3579
MIXED SIGNALS
Copper's surprisingly strong start this year has shown some
signs of fatigue in recent weeks. Prices back-pedalled this week
to the bottom end of the range over fears about slack demand
from China, which consumes about 40 percent of the global copper
supply.
Those fears were realized after the country cut its growth
target for 2012.
"While the reduced growth target for the Chinese economy
continued to weigh, we would note that metals specific news flow
came in supportive," Credit Suisse said in a note.
"For instance, inventories at the London Metal Exchange
registered renewed outflows across most metals, suggesting
physical demand to be firm."
LME copper stocks fell by 875 tonnes to 280,025
tonnes, a fresh 2-1/2 year low, latest data showed.
This points to improving demand in Europe and the U.S. but
rising stocks in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures
Exchange show a weaker demand pattern in Asia,
analysts said.
Metal Prices at 1845 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct
move
COMEX Cu 378.65 1.95 +0.52 343.60 10.20
LME Alum 2205.50 -3.50 -0.16 2020.00 9.18
LME Cu 8329.00 34.00 +0.41 7600.00 9.59
LME Lead 2124.00 34.00 +1.63 2035.00 4.37
LME Nickel 18800.00 -100.00 -0.53 18710.00 0.48
LME Tin 22750.00 500.00 +2.25 19200.00 18.49
LME Zinc 2048.50 33.50 +1.66 1845.00 11.03
SHFE Alu 16140.00 -25.00 -0.15 15845.00 1.86
SHFE Cu* 59460.00 70.00 +0.12 55360.00 7.41
SHFE Zin 15645.00 130.00 +0.84 14795.00 5.75
** Benchmark month for COMEX copper
* 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN
SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07