METALS-Copper dips as China and expected surplus offset dollar

* Copper smelter shutdown and China output underpin prices
* Dollar falls against growth-linked currencies after
Beijing reforms
* Jiangxi Copper and Freeport agree on higher treatment
charges
By Susan Thomas
LONDON, Nov 18 Copper dipped near three-month
lows on Monday as expectations of a growing surplus of the metal
and a lack of immediate measures to boost commodities demand in
China's reform package offset a softer dollar.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
down at $6,988.75 a tonne from $7,010 at Friday's close. It fell
to a three-month low of $6,940 on Thursday and was the week's
worst performer in the base metals complex.
Beijing unwrapped its boldest set of economic and social
reforms in nearly three decades on Friday, relaxing its
one-child policy and freeing up markets further to put the
world's No. 2 economy on a more stable footing. The reforms may
take years, however.
"We knew that the reforms would be positive, but I tend to
think the markets wanted more concrete ideas. They didn't get
them, therefore markets sold off," said Jonathan Barratt, chief
executive of commodity research firm Barratt's Bulletin.
The dollar and yen fell on Monday against growth-linked
currencies that drew support from higher stock markets as
investors cheered prospects of more economic reform in China.
A weaker U.S. currency makes it less expensive for foreign
investors to buy dollar-priced commodities, thus supporting
prices.
But for copper, expectations of rising mine supply weighed
on prices, with the metal unable to draw support also from
expectations of continued economic stimulus from the U.S.
Federal Reserve.
The supply situation was hammered home with China's Jiangxi
Copper and Freeport McMoRan agreeing to
treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) of $92 a tonne and 9.2
cents per pound for copper concentrate shipments in 2014, up 31
percent from this year.
Miners pay TC/RCs to smelters to convert concentrate into
refined metal, with charges deducted from the sale price. The
charges typically rise when supply increases.
Analysts polled by Reuters expect the copper market to post
a surplus of 182,000 tonnes this year, up from a previous
forecast of 153,000 tonnes, before ballooning to 328,000 tonnes
in 2014.
Hedge funds and money managers turned copper into a net
short for the week ended Nov. 12, a report by the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission showed.
Adding some support to copper prices was a shutdown of
Glencore Xstrata's PASAR copper smelter and refinery in
the Philippines, after it sustained structural damage during
Typhoon Haiyan, and questions over China's production, Standard
Bank said in a note.
China's refined copper output may have been inflated by more
than 15 percent this year, smelter sources said.
"Rather than the start of a capitulation, we believe that
prices are at worst settling into a new sideways trading range,
with the risk in our view still lying to the upside as we head
towards year-end," Standard Bank added.
