METALS-Copper steady, lacklustre Chinese demand caps gains

By Maytaal Angel

LONDON, April 21 Copper steadied on Tuesday as investors weighed the positive impact of a cut in China's bank reserve requirements against signs of disappointing Chinese demand in what should be a strong quarter.

Also keeping copper in check, the dollar rose versus the euro thanks to deepening worries Greece could default on its debt and eventually leave the currency union. A strong dollar makes dollar-priced metals costly for non-U.S. investors.

China's copper demand has been weaker than expected so far in 2015, but will pick up in the second half as government stimulus measures boost orders from factories, a Chinese state-backed research firm said earlier.

China consumes some 45 percent of the world's copper.

"We're probably going to be range bound about where we are for the very near term. We're seeing a bit of a pick-up in Chinese demand but its not as strong as people were hoping for. On the other hand Chinese bonded and exchange stocks are starting to fall," said Nomura analyst Patrick Jones.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was last bid down 0.4 percent in official midday rings at $5,967 a tonne. The metal fell on Monday after hitting a near four-week high and has been mostly consolidating since January's near six-year lows.

China's central bank on Sunday cut the amount of cash banks must hold as reserves in its latest attempt to spur lending and combat a slowing economy, though some in the metals market doubt the move will help the country's flailing property sector.

"It does give us a little bit more comfort in terms of infrastructure spending lifting this year, but ... it won't allay a retrenchment under way in property construction," said analyst Lachlan Shaw of UBS in Melbourne.

Elsewhere, tin rose nearly 6 percent to a last bid of $15,350 in rings, helped by news that Indonesia's top tin miner PT Timah has cut output to 1,500-2,000 tonnes a month from 2,000-3,000 as the miner battles weak prices.

Tin fell near its lowest since 2009 on Friday even after a group of Indonesian tin smelters said they had slashed production, and would no longer trade the metal at prices below $17,000 a tonne.

Aluminium was last bid down 0.3 percent to $1,805 a tonne in rings, bringing losses for the year to date to around 3 percent.

Premiums or delivery surcharges for physical aluminium in Europe have spiralled down by nearly half, under pressure from heavy Chinese exports, poor demand and the unravelling of financing deals that locked up the metal at warehouses.

Zinc traded up 0.9 percent in rings to $2,197 a tonne, lead was last bid up 0.1 percent at $2,021 and nickel traded flat at $12,800.

