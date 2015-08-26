METALS-Copper resumes decline as China-led demand concerns persist

* Copper jumped more than 2 pct on Tuesday
* Other metals also weaker, zinc hits five-year low
By Maytaal Angel
LONDON, Aug 26 Copper slid on Wednesday, wiping
out the previous session's gains on concerns that fresh rate
cuts in China might not be enough to stabilise its slowing
economy and end a collapse in Chinese stocks.
China stocks fell again overnight despite the central bank's
rate cuts. Wall Street, by contrast, opened higher and European
equities staged a fightback even as Chinese jitters persisted.
But with China responsible for consumption of nearly half
the world's copper, the metal remained firmly in negative
territory.
Three-month LME copper closed 2.6 percent down at
$4,935 a tonne, having hit a six-year low of $4,855 on Monday.
The metal has lost 22 percent of its value this year.
"When investor sentiment is as poor as it is, prices can
always go lower; but the reaction is overdone. (Copper) premiums
in China have surged. Couple that with imports, with copper
products output, none of it is looking like we should be
panicking," Capital Economics analyst Caroline Bain said.
Expectations that a weaker yuan would increase the cost of
Chinese imports of refined copper have supported domestic prices
in the world's biggest metals consumer.
Meanwhile cash LME copper is trading near its highest
premium against the benchmark price CMCU0-3 since February,
indicating physical supply is not that easy to come by.
In the United States, a gauge of U.S. business investment
plans posted its largest increase in just over a year in July.
The dollar gained on the data and the U.S. stocks recovery,
making dollar-priced metals more costly for non-U.S. metals
investors and adding to their concerns over China.
"This will be a diminishing-return game, akin to pushing on
a string. (China's) economy does not need more credit or easier
money - it is suffering from excess capacity and sub-par
consumer demand, with the only driver in terms of spending being
the government," INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said.
Zinc closed 2.2 percent down at $1,700.50, having
hit its lowest since 2010 at $1,686. Data showed LME stocks
MZN-STOCKS at their highest since March, having risen for most
of August.
"It appears material that was booked to leave New Orleans is
being put back on warrant," one trader said.
Aluminium ended down 1.7 percent at $1,531, having
also clocked six-year lows on Monday.
Century Aluminum Co will idle its smelter in
Hawesville, Kentucky. It is the first aluminum plant to shut in
years, with producers feeling the effects of sinking prices and
increased Chinese exports.
Tin closed 2.1 percent down at $13,945 after
touching $13,670, its lowest since early August. Lead
was down 1.9 percent at $1,648 and nickel ended with a
1.4 percent decline at $9,570.
($1 = 6.4152 Chinese yuan)
