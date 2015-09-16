METALS-Copper up on weaker dollar ahead of Fed rate decision

* China stocks surge, global shares rise ahead of Fed
* Dollar dips after U.S. inflation unexpectedly falls
* Fed starts two-day policy meeting
By Maytaal Angel and Eric Onstad
LONDON, Sept 16 Copper prices gained on
Wednesday as the dollar weakened ahead of a U.S. interest rate
decision and after a stock market rally in major consumer China.
A softer U.S. dollar exchange rate against a basket of
currencies helped support metals markets after U.S. consumer
prices unexpectedly fell in August, which dented expectations of
a rise in U.S. interest rates.
A little over half of economists in a Reuters poll believe
the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy committee will hold
fire on Thursday on raising interest rates for the first time in
nearly a decade.
A weaker dollar makes dollar-priced metals cheaper for
non-U.S. investors.
"The weaker dollar is helping ahead of the Fed meeting.
Precious (metals) and crude (oil) are also up, they're all
helping," a trader in Europe said. "But I don't think it's a
sustainable rally."
Global shares rose ahead of the Fed decision while a drop in
U.S. crude stockpiles pushed up oil prices.
In China share prices made their biggest advances in three
weeks, helped by a spike in late trade.
"We think the fourth-quarter (China economic) numbers will
pick up as a result of the stimulus we've seen. We're coming to
the end of a seasonal lull and it (stimulus) takes time ... to
feed through to real demand for metals," Caroline Bain, senior
commodities economist at Capital Economics, said.
"Whether the Fed hikes tomorrow or not, it's hard to see a
massive reaction either way. We've had so much warning this year
that the big move in the dollar could be behind us," she said.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
closed 0.6 percent higher at $5,380 a tonne. Prices have stalled
since hitting seven-week highs last week, but they are up 10
percent since touching six-year lows last month.
Helping the metal, data showed copper stocks in
LME-registered warehouses fell to 334,850 tonnes, their lowest
in more than two months, with 21 percent of that metal
unavailable because it has been booked for delivery.
Cash copper is trading at a premium to the three-month price
CMCU0-3, indicating tight supplies. Also, a dominant position
holder has between 50 and 80 percent of LME "warrants" or stock
ownership titles.
Lead ended up 2.8 percent at $1,734 a tonne, near
parity with zinc, which gained 0.8 percent to $1,751.
LME lead stocks MPBSTX-TOTAL are down 24 percent since late
July, while zinc stocks are up 40 percent over the same period
MZNSTX-TOTAL.
The global lead market had a deficit of 2,000 tonnes in
July, while the global zinc market flipped into a surplus of
14,900 tonnes in July, industry data showed.
LME nickel finished 0.5 percent firmer at $10,150,
though the metal's fundamentals remain lacklustre as slow demand
improvement in China feeds a feeble downward trend in LME
inventories MNISTX-TOTAL.
Aluminium added 0.9 percent to close at $1,627 while
tin failed to trade in closing open outcry activity and
was bid up 0.7 percent at $15,655.
PRICES
Three month LME copper
Most active ShFE copper
Three month LME aluminium
Most active ShFE aluminium
Three month LME zinc
Most active ShFE zinc
Three month LME lead
Most active ShFE lead
Three month LME nickel
Most active ShFE nickel
Three month LME tin
Most active ShFE tin
(Additional reporting by Melanie Burton in Melbourne, Eric
Onstad in London; Editing by Greg Mahlich)