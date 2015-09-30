METALS-London copper firms on output cut; trade dwindles ahead of holiday

MELBOURNE, Sept 30 London copper edged up on
Wednesday as traders took heart from an output cut in Chile and
a revival in Glencore shares, but volumes shrank ahead of a
week-long break in top consumer China.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
had risen 0.6 percent to $5,001 a tonne by 0048 GMT, after
closing little changed in the previous session when it fell to
its weakest in a month at $4,915.50.
* Shanghai Futures Exchange copper climbed 0.8
percent to 38,210 yuan ($6,014) a tonne.
* Glencore said on Tuesday it was strong enough to
ride out current volatility in commodity markets, helping to
lift the mining group's shares by a fifth.
* A battle between supporters and detractors of Glencore in
the analyst community has intensified amid the sharp gyrations
in the commodity group's share price.
* Chile's second-biggest copper mine Collahuasi, owned by
Anglo American Plc and Glencore Plc, is
planning to cut output by 30,000 tonnes, and with dozens of jobs
on the line the mine's union said it is mulling how it will
protest the move.
* Japan's factory output unexpectedly fell for the second
straight month in August, fuelling worries that a prolonged
slump could quash an unsteady economic recovery and raising
expectations of fresh stimulus from the Bank of Japan to
reignite growth.
* U.S. consumer confidence rose and was higher than expected
in September, according to a private sector report released on
Tuesday.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
or
MARKETS NEWS
* Most Asian stock markets steadied on Wednesday after
sliding to 3-year lows but a weak outlook for commodities and
persistent concerns about China's economy discouraged most
buyers.
DATA/EVENTS
0600 Germany retail sales Aug
0700 Euro zone inflation for Sept
1215 US ADP National Employment for Sep
1345 US Chicago PMI
2350 JP Tankan Mfng Index Q3
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford)