METALS-Copper holds $8,000/T; macro uncertainties cap

* Copper steadies above $8,000/T for 3rd day running * Spanish bond sales, U.S. econ data disappoint * Wall Street steady, giving copper temporary reprieve * Coming up: Weekly Shanghai metals inventory data By Chris Kelly and Veronica Brown NEW YORK/LONDON, April 19 Copper steadied above $8,000 a tonne for a third straight day on Thursday, consolidating from recent sharp losses and limited in its range by macroeconomic concerns and stronger supply/demand fundamentals. Copper seesawed above and below unchanged, alongside a more volatile swing in U.S. equities which gyrated amid worries about the financial health of the euro zone after a Spanish bond auction failed to impress the market and a raft of corporate earnings and economic data painted a mixed picture of the U.S. recovery. After losing nearly 10 percent of its value in the first few weeks of April, copper prices have consolidated at around the $8,000 ($3.60/lb) level this week. Its upside was capped on Thursday by data which showed U.S. jobless claims dipped, existing home sales fell unexpectedly and mid-Atlantic factory activity slowed sharply. "Macro sentiment has worsened since the start of the week because of the numbers, it's not mass risk aversion but it's not perfect. It's time for copper to consolidate because it suffered some losses at the start of month," said VTB Capital analyst Andrey Kryuchenkov. London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper ended flat at $8,050 a tonne, finding a bit of footing after hitting a three-month low at $7,885.25 earlier this week. In New York, the May COMEX contract eased 0.35 cent to settle at $3.6275 per lb, after dealing between $3.5975 and $3.6550. Copper found early support from optimism for more Chinese monetary easing after a report by China's official Xinhua news agency said the country may increase liquidity via open market operations and a cut in banks' required reserves to steer the economy to a soft landing. But with copper warehouse stocks still at high levels in China, sentiment would still be fairly soft, analysts said, until concrete signs of demand emerged. "As long as stockpiles remain high in China, copper consumers will continue to stay away even if prices slip. It's not a matter of price levels now, but a matter of confidence. We need something to boost morale -- be it news of the economy picking up, or of stockpiles going down," said CIFCO analyst Zhou Jie. Later in the day, a bullish demand outlook from Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold's chief executive helped ease some market fears about waning consumption at the start of the year. "Markets continue to be very positive this year for copper ... 2012 appears to be another year of deficit in the copper market," CEO Richard Adkerson told Wall Street analysts on a first-quarter earnings conference call. Freeport reported first-quarter net earnings were $764 million, or 80 cents per share, compared with $1.5 billion, or $1.57 per share, in the same quarter of 2011. Excluding losses on debt repayment, profit was 96 cents per share. On that basis, analysts' average forecast was 86 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Revenue dropped to $4.61 billion from $5.71 billion. In market structure, pressure remained for holders of short positions for April delivery. Cash copper was last seen at an $88-a-tonne premium to the three-month contract by the close of business on Wednesday. "The backwardation has eased but does not appear to have gone away as there is still tightness right through to April 27. It seems that the short positions have been rolled over to nearby dates," said one LME trader. "Since the backwardation is due to certain parties holding a dominant long position on the LME and not due to an actual pickup in real demand, I think the squeeze will persist into May," a Singapore-based trader said. Metal Prices at 1851 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 361.90 -1.20 -0.33 343.60 5.33 LME Alum 2074.00 15.00 +0.73 2020.00 2.67 LME Cu 8049.00 -1.00 -0.01 7600.00 5.91 LME Lead 2080.00 35.00 +1.71 2035.00 2.21 LME Nickel 17600.00 -30.00 -0.17 18710.00 -5.93 LME Tin 21375.00 375.00 +1.79 19200.00 11.33 LME Zinc 2000.00 8.00 +0.40 1845.00 8.40 SHFE Alu 16075.00 -35.00 -0.22 15845.00 1.45 SHFE Cu* 57670.00 -150.00 -0.26 55360.00 4.17 SHFE Zin 15470.00 -65.00 -0.42 14795.00 4.56 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07