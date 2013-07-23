METALS-Copper slips from 1-month high as investors take profits

SINGAPORE, July 23 London copper slipped on
Tuesday as traders took profits from a one-month peak hit the
session before, but steady buying from top consumer China kept a
floor under prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
had edged down 0.53 percent to $6,992 a tonne by 0904 GMT, from
the previous session when it reached its highest since June 18
at $7,053 a tonne.
* The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange inched up 0.20 percent to 50,280 yuan
($8,200) a tonne.
* China remains committed to steering its economy towards
consumption as the main growth driver, and away from investment
and exports, and will fine-tune policies to deal with any
prolonged slowdown, Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli was quoted on
Monday as saying.
* September is still the most likely time for the U.S.
Federal Reserve to announce it will trim its monthly bond
purchases, according to a Reuters poll taken after Chairman Ben
Bernanke's congressional testimony last week.
* U.S. home resales unexpectedly fell in June after two
straight months of hefty increases, but a surge in prices to a
five-year high suggested the housing market recovery remained on
course.
* MillerCoors LLC has urged U.S. lawmakers and regulators to
press for greater regulatory oversight of the London Metal
Exchange, the world's largest metal market, after years of
inflated aluminium prices that have cost the industry billions
of dollars.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian stocks got off to an uninspired start on Tuesday,
with Japan's share market losing a bit of ground, while gold
took a breather after its biggest one-day gain in over a year.
* The dollar was nursing broad losses in Asia on Tuesday as
soft U.S. housing data offered an excuse to sell, while a sharp
fall in Portuguese bond yields provided a boost to the euro.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0645 France Business climate
1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales
1255 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales
2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks
1300 U.S. FHFA home price index
1400 Euro zone Consumer confidence
1400 U.S. Richmond Fed composite index
PRICES
Base metals prices at 0105 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 6992.00 -37.00 -0.53 -11.82
SHFE CU FUT NOV3 50280 100 +0.20 -12.83
HG COPPER SEP3 3.17 -0.01 -0.35 -99.13
LME Alum 1843.00 -5.00 -0.27 -11.01
SHFE AL FUT NOV3 14400 30 +0.21 -6.16
LME Zinc 1876.00 -1.00 -0.05 -9.09
SHFE ZN FUT NOV3 14650 -895 -5.76 -5.76
LME Nickel 14125.00 55.00 +0.39 -17.66
LME Lead 2055.00 1.50 +0.07 -12.18
SHFE PB FUT 0.00 -13950.00 -100.00 -100.00
LME Tin 19450.00 0.00 +0.00 -16.88
LME/Shanghai arb^ -208
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month