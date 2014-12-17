METALS-Copper steadies as oil recovers, but rising supplies weigh

* China copper output rises in Nov from month before
LONDON, Dec 17 Copper steadied on Wednesday on
oil prices moving up from recent 5-1/2-year lows and a relief
rally in global equities, but the metal's gains were expected to
be short-lived given mounting evidence of rising supply.
Global equities stabilised from earlier falls as the oil
price rebounded and as fears over a full-blown currency crisis
in Russia subsided.
Still copper was vulnerable, with the dollar up versus a
currency basket on expectations that the Federal Reserve would
signal rate hikes were on track in its policy statement later
this session.
A stronger dollar makes dollar-priced meals costlier for
European and other non-U.S. investors.
Also a concern for copper was rising supply, with the latest
data from China showing copper output rose 3.1 percent in
November from the previous month, hitting a record for the
fourth straight month.
"We have been a bear in copper for a long time. Demand is
not that bad but supply is more important. The record output of
Chinese copper in November backs (this view)," said Nic Brown,
head of commodities research at Natixis.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
last bid up 0.08 percent at $6,367 a tonne. Still, copper has
now fallen by around $1,000 a tonne since the start of the year,
underscoring a mounting supply glut.
LME aluminium was last bid up 0.76 percent at
$1,921 a tonne, recovering from a 2-1/2-month low hit earlier of
$1,892 a tonne.
Aluminium remains vulnerable to the plunge in the rouble,
which could entice Russian producers to lift production of the
metal, which is sold in dollars, or it could lead to lower sales
in Russia, prompting producers to increase exports.
Russia is the world's second-biggest aluminium producer.
Zinc last traded flat at $2,140 a tonne, having
earlier hit its lowest since June at $2,111, while lead
last traded down 1.88 percent at $1,884, having earlier hit its
lowest since August 2012 at $1,871 a tonne.
Lead has been weighed down by lower growth in electric bike
sales in China and high finished stocks of batteries.
Tin ended down 2.97 percent at $19,450 a tonne,
while nickel closed down 2.22 percent at $15,645.
In industry news, Russia's Norilsk Nickel, the
world's largest nickel and palladium producer, plans to raise a
$250-million loan from UniCredit bank.
