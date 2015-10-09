METALS-London zinc jumps after Glencore production cuts

MELBOURNE Oct 9 London zinc surged three percent on Friday after top miner Glencore said it would slash its annual output by a third, while overall sentiment for metals was buoyed by minutes showing the Federal Reserve was in no hurry to raise rates.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Three month zinc on the London Metal Exchange jumped 3.1 percent to $1,718 a tonne by 0139 GMT. Technical issues had delayed LME price feeds earlier in the session.

* Shanghai zinc gained 1.4 percent to 14,020 yuan a tonne.

* LME metals rallied in zinc's tailwind. LME copper climbed 0.9 percent to $5,183 a tonne, while nickel, aluminium and zinc also rose between half a percent and one percent.

* Commodities giant Glencore said on Friday it will cut 500,000 tonnes of zinc production, or around 4 percent of global supply, in its latest move to withstand weak commodities prices.

* The U.S. Federal Reserve thought the economy was close to warranting an interest rate hike in September but policymakers wanted firmer evidence a global economic slowdown was not knocking America off course.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares rose on Friday, taking their cue from a jump in oil prices as well as gains on Wall Street after minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting led investors to further pare bets that the central bank will hike interest rates this year.

DATA/EVENTS

0645 France Industrial output Aug

1230 U.S. Import prices Sep

1230 U.S. Export prices Sep

1400 U.S. Wholesale inventories Aug

PRICES

(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin)