America Movil shares gain after regulator drops fine

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
MEXICO CITY May 3 Shares of America Movil jumped 1.59 percent after Mexico's competition watchdog dropped a nearly $12 billion peso ($925 million) fine against the domestic unit of billionaire Carlos Slim's telecommunications firm.
The company released a statement late Wednesday that it was notified by the Federal Competition Commission, known as Cofeco, that the sanction for alleged monopolistic practices had been revoked.
The market already bet America Movil would be able to avert the fine, with shares closing on Wednesday at their highest levels since early 2011 before the first mention of the fine and concerns of a regulatory crackdown caused them to slump.
Cofeco levied the record fine in April 2011 after ruling America Movil charged excessive prices to wireless and wireline competitors to connect to its network.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
(Adds futures, company news items) Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers , with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations.