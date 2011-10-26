版本:
Mexico stocks hit 2-month high on EU bailout details

MEXICO CITY Oct 26 Mexican stocks climbed on Wedensday to a nearly two-month high after European leaders said they would leverage a $440 billion euro bailout fund "several fold" in a bid to ease the EU debt crisis.

Mexico's IPC stock index .MXX advanced just over 2 percent to 36,012 points, its highest intraday level since Sept. 1.

(Reporting by Rachel Uranga

