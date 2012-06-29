版本:
Mexican stocks rise to record high after EU deal

MEXICO CITY, June 29 Mexican stocks rose sharply on Friday to close at a record high after euro zone leaders agreed on measures to stabilize banks and reduce borrowing costs for Italy and Spain, boosting riskier assets around the world.

Mexico's IPC stock index rose 1.42 percent to close at 40,199.55 points, its highest ever.

