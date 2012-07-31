版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 1日

Mexico stocks fall sharply in worst drop in 2 months

MEXICO CITY, July 31 Mexican stocks fell sharply on Tuesday ahead of closely eyed central bank meetings in the United States and Europe where the market has been hoping to see signs of further monetary stimulus to counter slowing growth.

The IPC stock index fell 1.52 percent, slipping for the second session from a record high, to 40,704.28. It was its biggest one-day percentage drop since June 1. 

