Mexico stocks rise by most in 14 months, America Movil jumps

BRIEF-Grand Industrial Singapore unit plans to set up U.S. subsidiary
* Says its Singapore unit plans to set up subsidiary in the U.S.
MEXICO CITY, March 26 Mexican stocks rose sharply on Tuesday in their biggest one-day jump in more than 14 months, helped by the continued rebound in shares of America Movil, billionaire Carlos Slim's flagship telecommunications firm.
America Movil stock gained nearly 2 percent. The stock has rallied back more than 13 percent from an around 4-year low hit on March 15 as investors bet a slump on concerns about tougher regulation were overblown.
The IPC stock index rose 1.78 percent, also boosted by a 4.44 percent rise in bottler and convenience chain operator Femsa.
* Says its Singapore unit plans to set up subsidiary in the U.S.
DUESSELDORF, Germany, Jan 24 Germany's Federal Cartel Office said on Tuesday it had approved stake purchases in German digital mapping firm HERE by U.S. chip maker Intel and China's NavInfo.
WALLDORF, Jan 24 SAP will consider initiating share buybacks but plans to keep a lid on big acquisition deals, its chief executive said on Tuesday, saying that the German software company was confident that currently available merger targets were overpriced.