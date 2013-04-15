版本:
Mexican stocks post biggest one-day loss in 19 months

MEXICO CITY, APRIL 15 Mexican stocks sank on Monday, recording their biggest one-day loss since September 2011, hurt by weak data from China and the United States that revived fears of global economic weakness.

The IPC stock index closed down 2.32 percent at 42,984.38 points, its lowest close in three weeks.
