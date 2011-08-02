Mexico stocks fall by most in over a year

MEXICO CITY Aug 2 Mexican stocks fell by the most in more than a year on Tuesday, breaking key supports, as weak U.S. data and fears of a U.S. debt downgrade suggested slower growth in the United States could drag down Mexico too.

The IPC stock index .MXX shed 2.56 percent to 34,814.94 points to close at its lowest since June 6. The index is set to fall to its lowest since October if equities slide further in the next session.

The IPC saw its biggest one-day percentage loss since June 2010 and trading volume spiked to its highest since the end of May. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)