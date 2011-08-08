Mexico stocks sink in biggest rout since Oct 2008

BRIEF-Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY Aug 8 Mexican stocks tumbled to their lowest in more than 11 months on Monday as a U.S. debt downgrade rattled global markets, spurring the steepest one-day local rout since the depths of the 2008 financial crisis.
The IPC stock index .MXX closed down 5.88 percent at 31,715.78 points, its lowest since Aug. 31, 2010. The IPC saw its worst one-day percentage loss since Oct. 22, 2008. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies against foreign competition could hurt its business, in a possible reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Kincora completes private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: