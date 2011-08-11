Mexico stocks mark biggest rally since May 2009

BRIEF-Forterra announces acquisition of Royal Enterprises America's business
* Forterra announces acquisition of Royal Enterprises America's business
MEXICO CITY Aug 11 Mexican stocks surged by the most in more than two years on Thursday after solid U.S. jobs data helped ease fears of a U.S. recession and investors swept up shares battered by the recent market rout.
The IPC stock index .MXX rose 4.26 percent to 33,590.33 points, its best one-day percentage gain since early May 2009. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)
* Forterra announces acquisition of Royal Enterprises America's business
* Says under a settlement and license agreement executed by parties, ancestry has agreed to pay DNA Genotek a settlement fee of $12.5 million
Feb 6 Rig contractor Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc reported a profit, compared with a year-ago loss, when it recorded a charge of $499 million.