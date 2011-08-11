版本:
2011年 8月 12日 星期五

Mexico stocks mark biggest rally since May 2009

MEXICO CITY Aug 11 Mexican stocks surged by the most in more than two years on Thursday after solid U.S. jobs data helped ease fears of a U.S. recession and investors swept up shares battered by the recent market rout.

The IPC stock index .MXX rose 4.26 percent to 33,590.33 points, its best one-day percentage gain since early May 2009. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)

