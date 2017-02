MEXICO CITY Aug 3 Mexican stocks extended losses on Wednesday as stop losses were triggered after fears about slowing U.S. growth drove local equities through key support levels to trade at their lowest since October 2010.

The IPC stock index .MXX fell 2.05 percent to 34,101 points. Stocks have slumped for the last three sessions and the IPC is heading for its worst three-day period since January 2010. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)